WINCHESTER — Many county residents want the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to revisit the idea of constructing a local indoor aquatics center.
During Wednesday night’s board meeting, a few citizens urged the county to find a way to bring an indoor aquatics center to the county. Before the meeting, about 100 people submitted electronic comments online asking the board to bring an aquatics center to the community and partner with the recently formed “2 for 2 Foundation” to make that a reality.
Gainesboro resident Wendy Dorsey, a parent of two children, said she supports building an aquatic center and an ice skate park.
“I think it’d be a wonderful thing for people of all ages, not just our children,” Dorsey said. “So I would appreciate it very much if you would be able to begin discussions about that.”
Earlier this year, the county’s parks and recreation department wanted to put a referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot asking Frederick County residents whether the county should spend $19.5 million on an indoor aquatics center. The department wanted to build a 43,000-square-foot aquatics facility with two indoor pools. Potential locations include Sherando Park or the 83-acre site for the county’s proposed fourth high school off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) near Admiral Byrd Middle School.
In July, the supervisors voted 4-3 against putting the issue to a voter referendum. Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members J. Douglas McCarthy, Shawn Graber and Blaine Dunn opposed the referendum, while supervisors Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells and David Stegmaier supported it.
Several board members expressed concern about putting the county in further debt and said they would like to partner with another organization to fund the pool. They also questioned where the money would come for renovations of the facility 15-20 years after its initially constructed.
Following the board’s denial of the referendum, the 2 for 2 Foundation reached out to the parks and recreation department and suggested partnering with the county to help finance the center.
The 2 for 2 Foundation is a Frederick County-based not-for-profit organization that a spokesperson said has over 25 members. The foundation’s mission is to develop and maintain swim and ice skating facilities to provide athletic, educational and recreational centers to the community. The foundation hopes to contribute to the swim and skating facilities through fundraising efforts and donations.
According to a foundation news release, the organization was incorporated on September 29 with the Virginia State Corporation Commission for the sole purpose of helping to fund and sustain two family facilities to help ease the Board of Supervisors’ financial burden. The release says 100% of all fundraising goes to the centers; there are no paid staff and no office rental costs; and in-kind contributions are used before any associated cash expense.
During the Nov. 16 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, the commission unanimously voted to request that the supervisors explore a potential partnership with the 2 For 2 Foundation to provide a community aquatic and ice-skating facility.
During Wednesday night’s board of supervisors meeting, Lynda Tyler, a 2 for 2 Foundation board member, said she is a competitive swimmer who participated in the Olympics in the early 1970s. She said that would not have been possible if she didn’t have facilities for swim programs.
Tyler told the supervisors the foundation wants to talk with them to explore the possibilities of partnering and proceeding with an indoor aquatics and skate facility.
“We want to build and maintain for a number of years, a swim and skate facility here in Frederick County,” Tyler said. “We are mindful that you do not want to add any monetary issues with the debt or debt service. That is to be commended. I know that the tax rate here is very important. So we heard you loud and clear. We need to get out and find partners. We need to find a way to be able to do this without using county funds and to set up a way to maintain that.”
Opequon District resident Miah Usmani said she grew up as a “YMCA kid” and swimming lessons were crucial for her and her children. She said one time, while in Florida, she was able to pull her child out of a riptide due to the lessons.
“Whatever we need to do to bring an aquatic center here, let’s, please do it,” Usmani said. “We are way past the point of needing that we don’t have the facilities to bring all these different people in here.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. told The Star on Friday that, to his knowledge, a meeting has not yet been scheduled between the board and the 2 for 2 Foundation.
