During a Wednesday work session, most members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voiced support for a revenue-neutral real estate tax rate of 51 cents per $100 of assessed value for the upcoming fiscal year.
Five of six supervisors said they would support the revenue-neutral rate in the “Scenario B” budget proposal, which totals $239,544,613 — about a $7 million increase from the current fiscal year. It would fully fund Frederick County Public Schools’ $104,677,110 request for operating expenses — an increase of approximately $9 million.
Over the past few months, the supervisors advertised and held a public hearing on a 61-cent rate, which is the current rate but would increase real estate tax bills by roughly 20% due to a rise in assessed property values. While 61 cents was the advertised rate, the board can approve a lower one.
The supervisors are scheduled to adopt a tax rate its meeting on Wednesday. Though it is not required, the board could also adopt a budget that evening.
“I am drawing a budget resolution that includes a 51-cent tax rate, and so at least on April 19, I need a tax rate. I hope I get it all, but I at least need a rate,” Finance Director Cheryl Shiffler said after consensus was reached during the work session.
Supervisors Judith McCann-Slaughter (Stonewall), Robert Wells (Opequon), Blaine Dunn (Red Bud), and Chairman Charles DeHaven said they could support Scenario B and the 51-cent rate. Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) supported the 51-cent rate but said he is not yet ready to adopt a particular budget scenario.
Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) abstained.
Reached by phone Thursday morning, Graber said Scenario B funds items with which he disagrees. For example, it would pull $7,702,220 from the county’s capital fund to fully fund Frederick County Public Schools’ operating budget request.
“We are very likely going to have significant tax increases down the road because of dollars taken from capital,” Graber said. “I will not support any of the scenarios because there has been no honest, intellectual dialogue on wants versus needs.”
If Scenario B is approved, the county’s capital fund would be reduced to $24,807,422 after this budget cycle, according to County Administrator Michael Bollhoefer.
While Scenario B would fund 17 new county positions, 13 requests for new positions from county departments would go unfunded. The two other budget scenarios presented, however, each left 29 positions unfunded.
Scenario B also includes a 6.5% pay raise for all county employees, but Bollhoefer said, “that will likely be discussed and debated at Wednesday’s meeting,” given comments made by several supervisors.
Supervisors could also approve on Wednesday a series of capital fund adjustments for FY24 to fund a new fire station ($7.5 million for Station 22), two tankers, an ambulance, and a fire engine. The list of projects, which totals $11,760,000, also includes funds to the school division for maintenance and the acquisition of replacement school buses.
At next week’s meeting, supervisors can make adjustments to any budget matter up for consideration.
In other action, the supervisors approved a request from a family to remove 100 acres from the Double Church Agriculture and Forestal District. The Stelzl family, which owns the property off Grim Road near Stephens City, is seeking to remove the 100-acre parcel to subdivide the land in order to pay for a family member’s medical care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.