WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors won’t vote to redraw the boundary lines for its magisterial districts until December, as county officials are revising the redistricting plan based on the outcome of the Nov. 2 election.
The county is required to redistrict every 10 years, taking into account growth and population changes. However, during Wednesday night’s board meeting, County Attorney Roderick Williams alerted the board that the election results created some complications. Last week, Josh Ludwig won the Shawnee District’s seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and Linda Martin was elected to the Frederick County School Board’s Stonewall District seat. The redistricting plan the board planned to vote on Wednesday night would have removed both of them from their current districts — making them ineligible to serve.
Board members unanimously agreed it was not a good idea to proceed with the current plan, as it would upset voters who supported Ludwig and Martin, so they voted against the plan that had been advertised.
Williams told the supervisors the county has created a new plan that would keep all elected officials in their current district.
Several county residents said they appreciated that the county was working on a new plan during a public hearing.
“I’m very glad there has been some revisions in light of elections last week because it would certainly seem odd indeed if you changed the map after such a resounding voice from the public on who they want serving them,” Shawnee District resident Dody Stottlemyer said.
Shawnee District resident Gayle Ferreira agreed, saying that removing Ludwig from the Shawnee District would be “very disrespectful” to voters.
“We want to keep him,” Ferreria said. “Therefore, we the people would like you to vote for the new proposal fix — I believe it’s revision number 2 — that we saw tonight that would not move Josh out of our district.”
The board intends to have a public hearing on a new redistricting plan at its Dec. 8 meeting.
The county has six magisterial districts: Shawnee, Back Creek, Gainesboro, Opequon, Red Bud and Stonewall.
Also at the meeting, the board voted 4-3 to give approximately 800 full-time county government employees a one-time $3,000 bonus. Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and board members Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells and David Stegmaier voted for the bonus. Supervisors J. Douglas McCarthy, Blaine Dunn and Shawn Graber voted against it.
A significant portion of the bonuses are covered by the State Compensation Board, which administers monies from the governor’s budget for all constitutional offices and regional jails. The state board will fund the bonuses for 132 sworn officers at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention in Frederick County and 59 of the sworn positions at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The remainder of the bonuses will be financed through $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The ARPA is a COVID-19 stimulus package passed by Congress.
During a Finance Committee meeting last month, Frederick County Treasurer William Orndoff said the bonuses would boost morale and show appreciation to the employees who have kept the county running during the pandemic.
McCarthy had numerous concerns. For one, he said the county had not used a “disciplined metric to determine whether a bonus is warranted or not warranted.” He said it was “irrational” to arbitrarily give all county employees the same bonus, regardless of the tasks they perform or regardless of whether they had worked with the county multiple years or a few months.
He also noted that the county employees had jobs, while many Frederick County residents lost jobs during the pandemic.
McCarthy asked, “So how was it fair for us as the government to give $1.8 million of these taxpayers hard-earned money for bonuses to the only group of Americans who are insulated from the losses that the rest of us risk every day?”
“We have to agree to disagree at times,” DeHaven said, adding that all county employees should be treated equally.
