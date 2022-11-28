Two Frederick County thoroughfares troubled by wrecks — the Gainesboro Road/North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) intersection and Back Mountain Road — each logged another crash last week.
Both areas have been targeted for future road improvement projects as county officials work to improve traffic safety.
No one was injured in a Nov. 16 crash in a school zone when a school bus was rear-ended on southbound North Frederick Pike after it pulled out from Gainesboro Road, said Lt. Warren Gosnell, who heads the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s traffic division. Fifteen children were on board when the crash occurred.
“Luckily, [it was] a small passenger car, and nobody [was] injured, but just speaking of that intersection,” Gosnell said at Monday’s Frederick County Transportation Committee meeting.
County Transportation Director John Bishop said, “That’s a big part of why we’re trying to do that project,” referring to an effort that’s in the planning stages to improve traffic flow near Gainesboro Elementary and Frederick County Middle schools, both of which are on North Frederick Pike.
Officials have voiced concerns about traffic backups during student arrival and dismissal times.
A draft analysis suggests the best location for a traffic signal would be the Gainesboro Road and North Frederick Pike intersection, according to a Transportation Committee report. Timmons Group, a Richmond-based transportation engineering firm, should soon return a traffic signal justification report to county officials. After that, the county would move into the project’s design phase. The project would then go before a state committee after receiving approval from Virginia Department of Transportation engineers.
At Monday’s meeting, officials talked about VDOT’s preference for alternative intersections on primary highways as opposed to traditional stoplights.
“We’re not guaranteed just your normal signal,” Bishop said. “Particularly on primary highways, VDOT is very big on alternative intersections right now.”
On Back Mountain Road on Saturday night, a single-vehicle crash near Wardensville Grade resulted in serious injuries. Four people were in the vehicle.
“I can’t say speed was a factor,” Gosnell said. “But normally when you see that many people injured, speed is a factor.”
At the county’s request, VDOT has initiated a speed and safety analysis of crash-plagued Back Mountain Road. Some county officials believe the speed limit on the two-lane road should be lowered to improve safety. Gosnell previously suggested the possibility of reducing the speed limit from 55 to 45 miles per hour on the road’s eight-mile stretch near Mountain Falls Boulevard. Back Mountain Road is 30 miles long.
Traffic safety concerns remain front-of-mind issues for county officials and residents.
So far this year, 11 people have been killed on county roads.
