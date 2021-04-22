WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board on Tuesday night unanimously adopted the final draft of its fiscal year 2022 budget totaling $235,834,314, with an operating fund of $194,975,704 that includes a pay bump for teachers and staff.
The adopted budget represents a $10,875,864 increase from the current fiscal year's $224,958,450 budget. The FY22 operating fund is $13,215,283 more than the current operating fund of $181,760,421.
The additional $13.2 million breaks down as follows:
- $8.3 million to increase teacher and staff salaries an average of 6.34%, with teachers receiving an average 6.9% raise.
- More than $2 million for 34 new full-time equivalent positions
- $2.3 million in restricted programs
- $400,000 for capital asset plan preventative maintenance
- $100,000 for a replacement school bus
School Board Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington said teachers "have one of the toughest jobs in the world," and the board needs to continue acknowledging its educators — financially when possible and through expressed support.
Making teacher salaries more competitive with neighboring jurisdictions has been a priority among local school divisions. FCPS employees did not receive a pay increase this year due to initial financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board member Brian Hester, who is chairman of the Finance Committee, thanked the board and school division staff for working together and getting through this year's budget process, which was contentious at times with the Board of Supervisors. Some supervisors pressed for the school budget to be funded by category, which would give the supervisors more oversight over how the school division’s money is spent, among criticisms about financial transparency. And some objected to the school division spending money on its preschool and the Deep Equity programs.
In March, the School Board reallocated about $232,000 in the draft proposal of its budget — $125,000 for an equity and diversity coordinator and $107,000 for a Title IX coordinator — to fill about three new teaching positions instead.
Tuesday night's final budget approval comes on the heels of the Board of Supervisors approving its FY22 budget of $439.3 million last week.
Board member Frank Wright thanked the Board of Supervisors as well as the state and federal governments for providing additional funding to the school division this year amid the pandemic.
Board member Michael Lake said the public should be proud of this budget and the data that supports it.
