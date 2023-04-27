The Frederick County School Board on Tuesday night approved a $276,899,481 million budget, finalizing the division's spending plan for fiscal year 2024.
The adoption follows the Board of Supervisors passing a budget of its own last week that fully funds what the school division requested for operating expenses.
Frederick County Public Schools will receive $104,677,110 from the county in taxpayer dollars — about $9 million more than the current fiscal year. Areas the budget targets in particular are mental health supports for students and the bolstering of staff retention and recruitment through salary increases.
The total operating fund — which includes county, state and federal dollars — comes to $229,583,959, while the 19-school division will have a debt service fund of $18,927,199.
After a recommendation from Superintendent George Hummer, School Board members voted to remove an eligibility specialist, three behavioral specialists and six behavior technicians from the proposed budget.
In exchange, four counselors and three social workers were added to address the behavioral issues seen in schools and the mental health needs of students.
"As you know, we were funded by the Board of Supervisors meeting last week, so that's very exciting news and we definitely have some decisions to make in regards to how we appropriate those funds," said Hummer. "I think we need to do a better job of providing more, again, staff at the building level and providing some additional proactive supports, and that is the tip of the iceberg as we continue to address the discipline problems we have in our schools."
Otherwise, the spending plan is unchanged from what was proposed: Teachers will receive an average salary increase of 6.8%, accounting for $6,527,490 of the budget, while all other employees will receive an average raise of 5%.
The budget also includes $680,000 for six replacement buses, as well as enhancements to the employee sick leave payout benefits.
The School Board approved the budget on a 6-1 vote, with Chairman Brandon Monk (Back Creek) casting the lone dissenting vote. He was also the only board member to not support the proposed budget during a March 21 vote.
Monk aired similar concerns to the ones he previously expressed — including the creation of the two positions for middle school athletic trainers, which he opposes.
"I am appreciative and support the teacher salary increase, support the removal of the behavioral specialist, but I just feel there are other roles, including the athletic trainers and specific counselor roles, that were a little short-sighted on what could benefit our folks on the ground," Monk said.
Other board members said they are confident the budget will move the division forward.
For a full list of what is included in the budget, visit tinyurl.com/32d8edsb.
