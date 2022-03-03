WINCHESTER — A code of conduct was adopted by the Frederick County School Board on a 4-2 vote Tuesday night.
Board members Bradley Comstock, Ellen White, Brian Hester and Michael Lake voted in favor of it, while Brandon Monk and Miles Adkins opposed it. Linda Martin abstained from voting.
The code, developed by Comstock with additions made by White, outlines how School Board members should conduct themselves. The code states members will:
Have integrity in all matters and support the full development of all children and the welfare of the community, commonwealth and nation.
Come to board meetings informed concerning the issues under consideration.
Make policy decisions based on the available facts and appropriate public input.
Delegate authority for the administration of the schools to the superintendent and establish a process for accountability of administrators.
Encourage individual board member expression of opinion and establish an open, two-way communication process with all segments of the community.
Communicate, in accordance with board policies, public reaction, and opinion regarding board policies and school programs to the full board and superintendent.
Bring about desired changes through legal and ethical procedures, upholding and enforcing all laws, state regulations, and court orders pertaining to schools.
Refrain from using the board position for personal gain and avoid any conflict of interest.
Respect the confidentiality of privileged information and make no individual decisions or commitments that might compromise the board or administration.
Be informed about current educational issues through individual study and participation in appropriate programs
Always remember that the foremost concern of the board is to improve and enhance the teaching and learning experience for all students in the public schools of Virginia.
Respect others and their views, recognizing the value of individual differences.
Not engage in aggressive, bullying, or intimidating behavior or encourage others to engage in aggressive, bullying or intimidating behavior.
Not engage in discriminatory or harassing behavior.
Monk initially made a motion for the board’s code to be the Golden Rule: The principle of treating others as one wants to be treated.
But the four board members who ultimately voted in favor of the code didn’t think the Golden Rule was sufficient on its own.
Hester said the code developed by Comstock is “something we can all get behind.”
Adkins disagreed.
“What I don’t want to happen, and you didn’t lay this out, is that we become beholden to this code of conduct,” Adkins said. “Because I am not beholden to any member on this board. I am beholden to my constituents. I’m beholden to the oath I’ve taken to the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
Monk and Adkins objected to delegating authority to the superintendent. While Monk said he supported most of what was in the code, he feared the that particular item would limit the School Board’s ability to put forward policy or make budget amendments.
“I think having been on this board for a couple of years now, the conversation that I hear from board members and others is that, ‘It’s not our role, and it’s not our responsibility,’” Monk said. “And I fully recognize that our role is around hiring and firing the superintendent working on policy and budget. And unfortunately, when I put forward policy, or make amendments to the budget, I’m told that that’s not our role, either. So I’m thinking that my frustration with number four is not anything to do with Dr. Sovine, but ensuring that our board has a place in the administration of Frederick County Public Schools.”
Adkins also said he can’t respect all board members’ decisions, saying that’s why he votes “no” on things.
“While you don’t have to agree with someone’s position and their views, I don’t think a line item asking us as board members to treat each other with respect is out of line or is asking you to necessarily adopt their views,” Comstock said. “It’s just asking you to treat each other with a certain level of respect.”
White said she couldn’t get behind the code of conduct just being the Golden Rule, saying it “lacks all accountability for previous behaviors” and that “there has yet to be an apology from Ms. Martin,” referencing social media posts made by Martin in which she used the word “retarded.” Martin’s use of the word upset many people, particularly parents of special needs students, and a Change.org petition with 860 signatures asks the School Board to hold her accountable.
Adkins said White was trying to make board members adhere to the code of conduct.
“I do not adhere to this code of conduct, I adhere to the wishes of my constituents and, once again, to the oaths of office that I’ve taken, just like everybody else up here,” Adkins said.
White asked Adkins, “If your constituents wished murder upon one of your fellow board members, would you do such?”
“I think that would be illegal, just like keeping kids in masks,” Adkins responded, referencing White’s support of keeping the school division’s mask requirement in January despite Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order that it should be up to parents. At the time of White’s vote, Youngkin’s order conflicted with state law. Since then, a new state law has made masks optional for students.
Comstock said his intent for the code of conduct is for board members to treat each other with respect, not to call each other out.
Martin said after the meeting she didn’t vote for the code because “we are adults, and we don’t need a code of conduct.”
(1) comment
Adkins “Because I am not beholden to any member on this board. I am beholden to my constituents" translates to "I will disrespect whomever I choose as long as they didn't vote for me."
Awesome
