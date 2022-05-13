WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board on Wednesday approved a $267,697,988 budget for the upcoming fiscal year on a 5-2 vote.
Board members Brian Hester, Michael Lake, Ellen White, Bradley Comstock and Miles Adkins supported the budget, while Chairman Brandon Monk and Linda Martin opposed it.
The budget includes $217.48 million for the school operating fund and $7.29 million for capital projects. All employees will receive a 5% salary increase, with the exception of nurses who will receive a 7.5% increase. The budget funds 55 new staff positions, including 29 teachers and 20 kindergarten instructional assistants.
The school division received $95.4 million in county funding for the operating budget — a $2.5 million increase from the current fiscal year, which was approved by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors last week. The amount is about $2.1 million less than the additional $4.6 million the schools sought from the county. The remainder of the schools' $217.48 million operating budget comes from state and federal funding.
Last week the supervisors also removed about $2.15 million from the school division’s $9.44 million capital projects budget, which had previously been approved by the supervisors on April 13.
Having received less money than requested, items eliminated from the School Board's original FY23 proposed budget include:
- $225,000 for three new career and technical education teaching positions ($75,000 each)
- $1.17 million for a new pay scale for special education teachers (increase base pay by $6,000)
- $131,000 for a new pay scale for speech therapists (increase base pay by $6,000)
- $469,724 for a new pay scale for special education instructional assistants (increase base pay by $3,000)
- $37,577 for a new pay scale for behavior specialists (increase base pay by $6,000)
- $2,545 for a new pay scale for behavioral instructional assistants (increase base pay by $1,000)
- $82,500 to add supplement pay to instructional assistants with a degree
- $25,000 to grow the FCPS graduate incentive
One factor that remains unknown is how much money the school division will receive from the state, as Virginia's budget still hasn’t been passed. If the division receives enough recurring state dollars, School Finance Director Patty Camery said the division may be able to provide the pay scale increases.
State funding will also determine how many capital projects get funded. The School Board approved a prioritization of the capital projects. Those near the bottom of the list would be eliminated if the state provides less money than anticipated. The capital projects ranking, from the highest to lowest priority, are:
- $2 million for building automation system replacements
- $170,000 for a fire alarm replacement at the Dowell J. Howard Center
- $350,000 for a chiller and water heater replacement at the Dowell J. Howard Center
- $350,000 for a boiler and water heater replacement at NREP
- $350,000 for a boiler and water heater replacement at Bass-Hoover Elementary
- $400,000 for a lighting replacement at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary
- $241,150 for building wire renovation at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary
- $880,000 for stadium bleacher replacement at James Wood Middle School
- $2.7 million for Millbrook High School roof replacement (school officials do not expect to receive enough funding for this item).
Monk and Martin opposed the budget over disagreements on how to spend federal ESSER III [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds.
The school division initially earmarked $7.2 million in ESSER III funds to finance new HVAC units for the former Robert E. Aylor Middle School, as the division initially considered renovating the old middle school into a High School Academy to enhance Career and Technical Education opportunities and reduce overcrowding in its three high schools. However, school officials determined that such renovations were not financially feasible.
As a backup plan, the division now intends to use the ESSER funds to replace the HVAC system at Armel Elementary School instead. Last month, Frederick County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Administration Vernon Bock said the HVAC replacement project and the current ESSER II dehumidification project at Armel would decrease the costs of the Armel renovation/addition project in the Capital Improvement Plan.
Monk wanted to use ESSER funds to provide a one-time bonus to all of the employees who wouldn’t receive the pay scale increases that had been proposed earlier this year. The one-time bonuses would have been half of what the pay scale increases were — so positions initially slated for a $6,000 pay scale increase would get $3,000, and positions slated for a $3,000 pay scale increase would get $1,500, etc.
Camery said such use of ESSER funds could be possible, but the school division would have to make an amendment to its application for the ESSER funds and receive approval from the government in order to do that. Monk made a motion to amend the budget to redirect some of the ESSER funding toward the bonuses. Adkins supported the motion, but Hester, White, Comstock, Lake and Martin voted against it. However, Martin later said she misunderstood Monk’s motion and wished she voted differently.
Hester, White, Comstock and Lake felt it was critical to use the ESSER money to address capital projects, which have been delayed due to lacking funding. When Monk's motion failed, the School Board voted 5-2 to approve the budget as had been proposed by Hester, the finance committee chairman.
Although Adkins would have preferred Monk’s budget amendment, he ultimately voted with the majority. He told The Star after the meeting that while he disagreed with the 5% salary increase for administration, he supported the budget because he believes teachers deserved a 5% raise.
Also at the meeting, the School Board unanimously awarded a $2.298 million contract to Paramount Mechanical Corporation for HVAC improvements at Northwestern Regional Educational Programs (NREP at Sensey Road School). Coronavirus funds will be used for the project.
Superintendent David Sovine also updated the board on efforts to provide bonuses to all school employees before this fiscal year ends. The goal is to give a $3,000 bonus to all full-time employees and a lesser bonus to part-time employees. A spending freeze may be necessary to provide the bonuses.
