WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to approve an amended version of Superintendent David Sovine’s $268.8 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The spending plan includes a $217.6 million operating fund and a request for $97.4 million from the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, an increase of $4.6 million from the current fiscal year.
After extensive debate, Chairman Brandon Monk and board members Michael Lake, Ellen White, Linda Martin, Bradley Comstock and Brian Hester voted to approve the budget. Miles Adkins voted against it because it includes a 5% salary increase for Sovine.
The amended budget seeks funding for 58 new positions, a 3% salary increase for all administrative staff (except Sovine) and a 5% salary increase for all other staff (including Sovine). The amended budget also places speech-language pathologists on a new pay scale, with the same increase in base pay offered to special education teachers.
Sovine’s initial budget proposal included a 5% salary increase for staff and funding for 55 new positions. But Monk wanted to add three Career and Technical Education positions to the budget.
“Our current staff in the CTE department is doing a tremendous job,” Monk said. “But they’ve got a lot to do. And I believe that they could really do so much more if we provide some additional support.”
Monk suggested reducing salary increases for some administrative staff from 5% to 3% to help fund the three additional CTE positions — which would collectively cost about $225,000. Monk, Comstock, Martin and Adkins voted in favor of this while Hester, White and Lake voted against it. Frederick County Public Schools has 112 administrative staff positions, excluding Sovine.
“I am opposed to dropping the 5% across the board,” Hester said. “Our administration has done tremendous things over the last two years, and every single person in this county deserves the 5% raise.”
Monk said his suggestion to reduce the proposed salary increase for administrators is not performance related. Rather, it’s because a 5% increase is substantially different for someone earning $100,000 versus someone earning $46,000.
Comstock said the 3% raise for administrators still shows them appreciation while allowing the school division to invest in CTE and provide additional opportunities for students.
Both the School Board and people in the audience spent a considerable portion of the meeting debating whether Sovine should get a 5% pay increase. Last year, Sovine received a four-year contract extension until 2025. As part of the contract, Sovine is earning an annual salary of $246,318 — up from a 2018 base salary of $193,798.
During the roughly two-hour citizen comments portion of the meeting, opinion was divided over Sovine’s performance as superintendent and whether the School Board should support his budget. Many residents were critical of Sovine, holding him responsible for mask requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic and equity initiatives to which they strongly objected. Although the school division no longer requires students to wear masks, many parents remained bitter that their unmasked children were separated from masked children when the requirement was in effect.
Some also criticized Sovine for quickly leaving the school administration building on Feb. 1, after the School Board meeting ended. They accused him of evading a process server who wanted to serve him and other School Board members with a lawsuit filed by citizens related to the mask requirement.
A few people called for Sovine to resign or for the School Board to terminate him.
But many parents and teachers came to Sovine’s defense as an advocate for students who empowers teachers.
Opequon District resident Tiffany Chapman said she was disappointed by repeated “senseless” attacks on Sovine. Rob Mullins, a teacher at the Dowell J. Howard Center, commended Sovine for “a job well done” in adapting to changes brought on by the pandemic.
Supporters of Sovine’s budget cited concerns about school overcrowding and teachers not having the support they need. They criticized the Frederick County Board of Supervisors for removing a proposed fourth high school from the county’s Capital Improvement Plan and threatening to reduce funding to Frederick County Public Schools. On Feb. 22, Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber recommended cutting $60 million from the School Board’s fiscal year 2023 budget request. Some supervisors have suggested channeling money to public education alternatives.
Stonewall District resident and former School Board member John Lamanna said such a cut as drastic would force the school division to eliminate about 100 teachers.
“Why would anybody want to cripple or destroy a system with sound leadership?” Lamanna asked. “How can anyone say, how can anyone believe that it is in the county’s interest to cut $60 million from the school budget, frankly, to cut any funds at all at this time? Any such cuts would result in an end to interscholastic sports, school band, orchestra, and all other interscholastic activities and electives. A forced choice of teaching math or fielding a football team would be a harsh reality to face.”
Red Bud District resident Jodi Yeggy said public schools “are at the heart of the community” and that a strong public school division requires strong leadership and strong funding.
“There have been suggestions by some supervisors to drastically cut the budget,” Yeggy said. “Such significant cuts would impede the district’s ability to provide all of the extras, the supports, the CTE programs, drama and FFA. The list goes on and on. These are essential for students.”
Adkins said he couldn’t support giving Sovine a 5% pay increase because he recently received an approximately $50,000 increase within the past year.
Adkins and Martin asked if it would be possible to reduce Sovine’s salary increase to 3%, like all other school administrators. But FCPS Finance Director Patty Camery said Sovine’s contract requires him to receive the same salary increases as teachers. Monk said he spoke with legal counsel on the matter and that contractual obligations necessitate Sovine getting a 5% increase if the teachers get a 5% increase.
The budget will soon be sent to the Board of Supervisors for review. It will be up to them whether to fully fund the $97.4 million in county tax dollars being sought by the school division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.