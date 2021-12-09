WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board on Tuesday awarded a construction contract for major renovations of James Wood High School and Indian Hollow Elementary School.
During a meeting in the Frederick County Public Schools Administration Building on Amherst Street, board members voted unanimously to award a $74,964,511 contract to the Roanoke-based general contracting firm Branch Builds Inc., with $64,346,221 designated for James Wood and the remaining $10,618,290 for Indian Hollow.
Those amounts are the guaranteed maximum prices for each project, according to the school system's assistant superintendent for administration, Vernon Bock.
The School Board's vote came nine months after the Frederick County Board of Supervisors agreed in March to issue general obligation bonds to fund the renovations, with the debt scheduled to be repaid over a 20-year period.
James Wood, which opened in 1980 at 161 Apple Pie Ridge Road near Winchester, has been expanded twice over the years but there have been no major renovations.
According to information on the school system's website, work to be performed at James Wood includes constructing a major addition to the front of the school to accommodate a new main entrance, cafeteria, multimedia center, student commons area, clinic and offices for administration and guidance; replacing and/or upgrading major infrastructure units including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); renovating rest rooms; installing solar tubes on the school's upper level to bring natural light into classrooms; and creating new classrooms, science labs and a collaborative space.
The extra space at James Wood is needed. Bock said on Tuesday the school was designed to accommodate 1,283 students but its current enrollment is 1,443. The extra 160 students put the building at 112% capacity.
The high school project will be performed in phases over the next three years and is expected to be finished by August 2025, in time for the start of the 2025-26 school year.
The improvements at Indian Hollow, which was built in 1988 at 1548 N. Hayfield Road near the community of Hayfield, are expected to be completed by the 2023-24 school year and will be carried out in phases over two years.
Work to be performed, the school system's website states, includes remedying the presence of moisture in the exterior walls that has caused water damage to the structure; installing a new brick exterior; replacing the HVAC system; installing larger windows to allow for more natural light in classrooms; repainting the entire interior; renovating the bathrooms; and enhancing safety and security by replacing all exterior entrance doors and adding a fire lane around the building.
No expansion is planned for Indian Hollow at this time. Bock said the building, which can accommodate 442 students, has a current enrollment of 403, meaning the facility is at 91% capacity.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting, the Frederick County School Board:
- Unanimously approved a change to the 2021-22 school calendar to make Feb. 2, March 2 and March 16 early release/planning days. Students will be dismissed from the high schools at noon, middle schools at 12:15 p.m. and elementary schools at 1 p.m. to give teachers additional planning time in the afternoons. System officials said planning time has been hard to come by this academic year due to a lack of available substitute teachers, staffing shortages and mandatory quarantine periods for teachers who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
- Unanimously approved a capital improvements plan for a five-year period beginning in 2023. Topping the wish list is an $18.3 million renovation and expansion of Armel Elementary School by August 2025, a $43.7 million conversion of the former Aylor Middle School into an academy for high school students by August 2025, a $75.9 million renovation and expansion of Sherando High School by August 2028, the $100.5 million construction of a fourth high school by August 2029 and an $18.7 million renovation of Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School by August 2029.
- Received a report on student enrollment. Seven of the county's 19 schools are currently above capacity, including all three high schools (James Wood, Sherando and Millbrook) and four of the 12 elementary schools (Armel, Bass-Hoover, Jordan Springs and Middletown).
- Unanimously agreed to award contracts to Hammerhead Construction of Virginia Inc. for HVAC improvements at Middletown Elementary School ($2,498,000), Paramount Mechanical Corp. for HVAC improvements at Armel Elementary School ($2,300,000), Paddox LLC for restroom and corridor improvements at the school system's Administration Building ($582,857) and RRMM Architects for architectural and engineering services as needed in 2022 (maximum of $245,000 per project).
- Unanimously approved policy changes handed down by the state that detail when and why medications can be administered to students.
- Unanimously approved the system's budget priorities for fiscal year 2023, strategic plan for 2022-23 and legislative priorities for 2022.
- Heard parting words from board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington and member Frank Wright, none of whom will be returning to the seven-member board after their terms expire on Dec. 31. Replacing them will be newly elected members Ellen White, Linda Martin and Miles Adkins.
Attending Tuesday night's Frederick County School Board meeting in the school system's Administration Building were Jay Foreman, Shontyá Washington, Frank Wright, Brandon Monk, Michael Lake, Brian Hester and Bradley Comstock.
