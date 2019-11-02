Name: Brandon H. Monk
Running for: Frederick County School Board, Back Creek District
Age: 28
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Leadership consultant
Education: Pursuing graduate degree in agriculture, leadership, and community education remotely; Graduate of Sorensen Institute Emerging Leaders Program at the University of Virginia; bachelor of science in agribusiness from Virginia Tech; Graduate of Sherando High School
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: 20-plus years
What makes you the best candidate?: As a former high school teacher and board member on state education boards, I am passionate about the role that a quality education and teachers play in a young person's life. As a school board member, I will work to promote our career and technical education programs, prioritize fiscal responsibility, advocate for teachers and students, and work to foster an environment where our staff and young people feel safe. I faced first-hand many of the challenges our teachers have shared with me and I know the responsibility that a school board member has to fight for students and educators all while keeping a watchful eye on our finances and spending. I will be a school board member who will ask the right questions and come to the table with cost-effective solutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.