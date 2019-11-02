Name: Brian J. Hester
Running for: Frederick County School Board Member - At Large
Age: 37
Political affiliation: Non-Party affiliated (School Board members run as independents)
Occupation: Commercial banker
Education: 2000 Graduate of John Handley High School; 2004 Graduate of Randolph Macon College; 2009 Graduate of Shenandoah University with a Masters in Business Administration; 2009 Graduate of Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management; 2019 Graduate of The BB&T Banking School at Wake Forest University
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: Lived in Frederick County for the past 6 years but Winchester/Frederick County my entire life
What makes you the best candidate?: I'm a lifelong resident of the Winchester/Frederick County area, where I currently have two children in Frederick County Public Schools. I'm currently on the Bright Future's Advisory Board at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary and just recently graduated from the FCPS 101 Program. I have pledged to donate my entire yearly salary of $5,700 back to the Frederick County Education Foundation where $700 will go each year to a graduating senior who is special needs or a teacher going into the profession of teaching special needs. The remaining $5,000 will go toward a minimum of 10 teacher grants every year that I'm on the School Board. I am running for no other reason than the children. The children are the future of the Winchester/Frederick County area and their education is very important. I feel that my background in finance along with my current involvement in the school system will allow me to help provide the best education possible for the children of the Frederick County School system.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $5,700 a year and the term is for four years
