Name: James “Jimmy” Smith
Running for: Frederick County School Board, Back Creek District
Age: 47
Political affiliation: School Board members are nonpartisan; Frederick County Republican Committee member
Occupation: CSC with Service Tire Truck Center – 25 Years
Education: James Wood High School graduate Class of 1991; 1 year of college before being called to active duty with the West Virginia Air Guard
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: I have lived in Back Creek for two years, where I’m on the Shawneeland Advisory Board. I have lived in the Stephens City area before that for 45 years.
What makes you the best candidate?: Well, first, I’m doing my homework! I have attended every School Board and Board of Supervisors meeting since the beginning of the year. I believe in learning firsthand by going to the source. I have learned as much as I can about the issues our schools face. I have no personal agenda other than doing what’s right for our students, parents, and teachers now and in the future. I believe in working hard and keeping open communication to understand the needs. The county schools have come so far and we need to keep them moving forward in a positive direction.
I am running because I am fully committed to maintaining the high-quality education that FCPS provides and to make improvements where needed. I fully support public education. I pledge to work for our students, parents, teachers, and school staff. I will put the needs of the schools and county first. I want to improve transparency throughout the schools and work to build schools that meet our current and future enrollment and repair the relationship between the school board and the board of supervisors.
I have the endorsements of the Frederick County Education Association (FCEA), Supervisor Robert “Bob” Wells and School Board Member Jay Foreman.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: $5,700/year/four-year term
