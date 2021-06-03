WINCHESTER — Miles Adkins, who is running for the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County School Board, said he has made some personal changes since being found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage in Martin County, Florida, on May 28, 2014.
Adkins, 36, who works as a risk solutions consultant for Hanover Insurance Group, announced last month that he is running for the board in the Nov. 2 election.
A police report from the Martin County Sheriff's Office indicates Adkins ran into the back of another vehicle on a highway. Following the collision, the report states Adkins went around the vehicle he hit and left the scene. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were drivable, according to the report.
Adkins was later stopped on the same day by the Jupiter, Florida, Police Department, who arrested him for driving under the influence (DUI), according to police.
Adkins told The Star on Tuesday he drove into a parking lot following the incident. He said he pleaded nolo contendere, or no contest, to the charges of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. In a nolo contendere plea, the defendant in a criminal prosecution accepts conviction as though a guilty plea has been entered but does not admit guilt.
A DUI probable cause affidavit filed by the Jupiter Police Department indicates Adkins had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.11 and 0.12, which was taken at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office DUI testing facility, according to court officials. It is illegal to drive with a BAC of 0.08 or higher.
The DUI charge was declared nolle prosequi, which means "not to wish to prosecute" as a part of a plea agreement in which Adkins was found guilty by the court for reckless driving. Adkins, who has numerous traffic violations on his record and has been found guilty several times for driving with a suspended license, said he has never been found guilty of DUI.
Since the 2014 incident, Adkins said he has changed a lot, adding that he has participated in a driver's reeducation program, began attending church services again and got involved with charity work to "straighten things out, and it's really worked for me."
"Since all that stuff, I think I did a good job turning my life around, getting a degree," he said. "I've done a lot of charity work to kind of make amends for past indiscretions."
He also acknowledged making comments on an older Facebook account that some people might deem inappropriate or offensive, particularly for a School Board candidate.
On March 27, 2018, Adkins shared a post referring to David Hogg, a teen survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, that said: "If the Duke Boys only taught us one thing it’s to never trust a hogg!"
Adkins said he stood by the post, claiming that Hogg was not a victim of the shooting. Hogg has advocated for stricter gun control laws since the mass shooting that killed 17 students and school employees.
"I definitely oppose anybody who's against Americans' rights," Adkins told The Star. "I don't care whether you're black, white, child or not child. You definitely shouldn't be against our Constitutional rights."
On July 20, 2018, Adkins shared a Facebook post with a picture of a T-shirt that said: “Warning: Illegally entering the United States may cause separation anxiety.” The post adds: “you don’t get to break the law just because you brought your kids with you.”
"We do have laws," Adkins said to The Star about the post referring to parents and children being separated at the border. "Just like I've atoned for my breaking of the law, I think people should atone for their breaking of the law, as well."
On Dec. 11, 2015, he shared a Facebook post that said, “I can’t help but laugh when y’all elect a guy, TWICE, name[d] [Barack] Hussain Obama, and get mad when he supports Muslims.”
Asked about the post, Adkins said he served in the Marine Corps with people from different racial backgrounds and that his son has Hispanic ethnicity.
On Jan. 28, 2016, Adkins shared a post on Facebook that said, "Show a veteran your boobs. It's the American thing to do."
He added his own comment to the post that said, "You can [private message] me, just saying ;)"
"It's definitely not appropriate," Adkins told The Star about the post. "It was 2016. I'm sure it was just something I re-shared as kind of a joking manner. I don't have access to old Facebooks or anything like that."
This is simply a hack hit piece by the progressive Anna Merod. Did she decide to dig up dirt or was she tipped of? Ann, why not be a journalist for once in your life and look into the post of your progressive friends running for office? They might be BLM supporters, which is a disqualifier to conservatives (whether you like it or not). Or they might be Critical Race Theory advocates, another disqualifier. What's my point? It goes BOTH ways. Progressives (a.k.a. elitists) don't get to decide things for the rest of us while they are above the rules.
Why would an article based on facts be a hack piece? This article just presents a factual history of Mr. Atkins past and his response that he has indeed learned from past mistakes. Haven't we all had the opportunity to learn from past mistakes??
So we have a racist bigot with a history of criminal activity running to make decisions for our children’s future!?!? Yet another veteran scumbag obsessed with guns and harming the rights of brown people who aren’t Christian. We have got to protect our children from the devil and his evil works, we have got to keep this “man” out of office!
