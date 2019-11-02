Name: Susan E. Shick
Running for: Frederick County School Board, Gainesboro District seat
Age: 42
Political affiliation: Republican/Conservative
Occupation: Barrett Machine Inc / Founder, Empowerment Night Events
Education: James Wood High School 1995; Real Estate Certification 2004; Firefighter 1 Certification 2012, Advanced Excel Certification,
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent?: Born and Raised here
What makes you the best candidate? I am the best candidate because I am relatable to the people of my district. They are parents, like myself, working, running children to sports practices, etc. I know I would feel better knowing that someone who understands my lifestyle and will look out for my best interest is in office. We are a district of families, farmers, and retirees and they can rest assure at the end of the day that I have their back and their best interest in mind. I will listen to their concerns and bring them to the table. I have a strong construction background, which will allow me to see beyond an architect's presentation and understand the importance of meeting milestones, which in turn saves money, just as having schools with expandable wings saves money. Safety is a huge priority and there are several safety issues that the current board has not addressed. Being able to have a strong working relationship with the Board of Supervisors is key, and I believe I can provide that. Experience only matters if you are utilizing it. The students, staff, and constituents in my district are my main priority, not anyone else's agenda. As it should be. Working class families need some commonsense, conservative opinions heard on the board and someone to advocate for fiscal responsibility. I also would like to see all board meetings recorded and streamed so there is no question as to who said what or voted a certain way. I have children of my own in our school system, which gives me an even more vested interest in the future we leave behind for my children and yours. I am the only candidate running against an incumbent who has already served two terms and ran unopposed. It's time for a change, a change working toward the future of our growing county. Experience can be obtained by any one of these folks running for the school board. That's the beauty of living in this country and having a choice.
Salary of the elected position being sought/length of term: four-year term, $5,700 per year
