Frederick County School Board Chairman Brandon Monk has announced he is running for state Senate District 1 in November 2023.
He is seeking the Republican nomination in a field that includes Air Force veteran Lance Allen of Frederick County, Strasburg Town Councilman John Massoud, farmer and entrepreneur Robert Hupman of Bentonville, 33rd District House of Delegates representative Dave LaRock and grassroots community leader and Christendom College professor James Bergida of Front Royal.
Senate District 1 is the result of recent redistricting. It is comprised of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the city of Winchester.
This is Monk’s first bid for state office. In November 2019, he was elected to a four-year term as the School Board’s Back Creek District representative. He was appointed board chairman in January 2022.
In an interview, Monk said he remains firmly committed to his duties as School Board chair and considers the senate bid a secondary priority for now.
His campaign for state Senate touts him as “Valley Conservative Born and Raised.” He said his background in education and agriculture combine two disciplines he believes are of great importance to district voters.
“It’s a rural district that’s growing and expanding,” Monk said.
Monk is a 2009 graduate of Frederick County’s Sherando High School and earned a degree in agribusiness from Virginia Tech in 2013. He previously worked as an agriculture teacher in Nottoway County. He later started a small business in organizational management.
About 150 people attended his campaign kick-off event, “An Evening With Brandon Monk,” at West Oaks Farm Market recently.
Monk’s stances on key issues — such as abortion and parental rights — are listed on his campaign website at monkforva.com.
They are:
“Support farmers and small businesses to reduce inflation and control the cost of living;
Stand up for parents’ rights in their children’s education and fight the left’s woke agenda;
Restore election integrity;
Defend your Constitutional Rights;
Protect the Right to Life;
Back the Blue”
The state Senate is currently controlled by Democrats, while Republicans control the House of Delegates. All 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly will be on the ballot in November 2023 (40 seats in the Senate and 100 seats in the House of Delegates).
“It is time to get rid of big-city, big-government authoritarians and return freedoms and power to Virginians, where they belong,” Monk’s website says.
The election will be held on Nov. 7, 2023.
