WINCHESTER — Members of the Frederick County School Board had student dress code questions, concerns and proposals ready for administration Thursday night at the Student Conduct and Support Committee meeting.
Frederick County Public Schools' current dress code was adopted a few years ago and drafted with input from students, staff and parents. Yet since then, some board members and parents have discussed revising the dress code so it would be less restrictive.
"The violation we see most often is the short shorts and the skirts; mid-thigh is the violation. Our population does tend to want to wear hats in our area of the county. We have made a concerted effort at James Wood to adhere to the policy much more closely post-pandemic, specifically with hats," said James Wood High School Principal Sam Gross.
Principals of Frederick County's middle and high schools provided reports on the frequency of dress code violations so far in the 2022-2023 year.
A degree of leniency was afforded students during the pandemic in terms of dress code, but schools this year have tightened their enforcement of dress code protocol.
If there was a spike in dress code violations earlier in the school year, those figures have since tapered off significantly, according to several of the principals. The consensus among the principals present Thursday evening was that, when a student is in violation of the dress code, the solutions are usually simple.
Millbrook High School Principal Joanne Altendorf said that numbers of dress-coded students were higher earlier in the school year. But she said Millbrook's violations are now down to one or two students a day, if that.
"You were asking about data. Our numbers have significantly come down, I guess is what I'm saying," Altendorf she said.
Board member Ellen G. White, who serves on the Student Conduct and Support Committee, expressed concern about regulations and enforcement. She indicated she did not believe that dress code violations were well-handled at the year's outset.
"I've had several parents reach out to me regarding the enforcements and how they are addressed — that the students were not addressed in private. And that on the first day of school, there were a slew of students, you know, front and center, and embarrassed," said White, who represents the Redbud District.
At some point in July or August, principals met for discussions to ensure there would be coherence and continuity across the district's schools, said Gross.
Fliers went out to parents and students about the dress code before the school year began. That flier was circulated to all parents and students and illustrates at length what students may and may not wear to school, said FCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction James F. Angelo.
Following the dispersal of this information, each school in the district held student handbook assemblies to present these details to students in light of past patterns in adolescent fashion that would be deemed dress code violations.
"I have heard a lot about the dress code and how it affects the landscape of learning," White said. "In 2022, I think we should be a little bit less punitive, especially going back to how it affects young girls and the way they feel about their bodies."
Board member Linda Martin, who represents the Stonewall District and serves on the Student Conduct and Support Committee, asked if each classroom in the division is equipped with air conditioning.
"To me, I think the shorts should be cut out totally. No shorts, period. Wear slacks or capris," Martin said. "The school rooms have air conditioning so there's no excuse. It's just about wanting to dress that way."
Martin added she would be in favor of harsher punishment for students who violate the dress code.
"Reprimand them, call the parents and send them home. If there are no repercussions beyond a slap on the wrist, they are going to do it again," Martin said.
The dress code section of the student handbook qualifies as a regulation and therefore is approved by the superintendent rather than the board.
White, who had policy recommendations to bring to the superintendent. She said, "I'm also worried about language that is being communicated with students that is not maintaining gender neutrality. I think it is important that there is no language or retaliation that singles out a gender and is disproportionately affecting one gender."
White asked if Thursday's committee meeting was the place to bring these recommendations forth.
"We would certainly go and look at the specifics of the dress code and the regulation if that was the will of the board. I'm a process person: We went through that process a few years ago, and from my perspective we would go through that process again if it's the desire of the board to do so," Angelo said.
In the same manner as the last time the process was undertaken, the division would seek input from students, staff and parents, Angelo said, should the board want to reevaluate the dress code.
The next Frederick County School Board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 4.
