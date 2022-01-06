WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board voted 4-2 on Tuesday night to elect Back Creek District representative Brandon Monk as its chairman and Opequon District representative Bradley Comstock as its vice chairman for 2022.
They succeed Jay Foreman and Shontya Washington, whose board terms expired Dec. 31.
Board members Miles Adkins and Linda Martin, along with Monk and Comstock, voted in favor of the nominations, while Brian Hester and Ellen White opposed.
Before the vote, Hester explained that board member Michael Lake was absent from the meeting because he was recovering from a heart attack.
“We have been in touch with him, and he is doing well,” Hester said.
Both Hester and White sought to delay the vote to a later meeting to get Lake’s input, as Lake is the board’s senior-most member.
Hester made a motion to move the election of officers and committee assignments to the board’s February meeting, but Monk, Comstock, Adkins and Martin opted to proceed.
“I am very appreciative for Mr. Lake. I’m very respectful of the situation that he’s in,” Comstock said. “I just feel that for the good of the board, we need to be able to move forward and make progress as a board.”
Martin made a motion for Monk to be elected chair, which Adkins seconded. Comstock said Monk has “listened and thought deep fully” on various topics ove the past two years.
“He continues to pose and ask the right questions, and I’m appreciative for that,” Comstock said. “And I think that good things could come from him being our chair, so I stand behind him.”
Hester told Monk that he would not have his vote and said he felt Monk should have spoken with him previously about running for chairman.
“I found out through the grapevine at four o’clock, literally three hours before this meeting, that you are even considering it,” Hester said. “For the past month and a half, I’ve been in talks with Mr. Comstock; he and I have gone back and forth on the chair. I did consider putting my name in but realized I didn’t have the votes. But part of boardsmanship is calling, talking about committee assignments and things like that. And, you know, over this past year, you are the one board member that has missed the most meetings with your travel. And there are times where you don’t even pick up your packet. So with that said, I am against you being chair.”
Monk’s election drew loud applause from the audience. Afterward, he nominated Comstock to be vice chairman. Monk noted Comstock has experience as a former teacher and praised him for asking questions that put students, teachers and staff “first” over any other group. He also commended Comstock for taking time to make decisions and for his “thoughtful leadership.”
Hester and White opposed Comstock’s nomination. Hester said he believes Comstock has not always acted in the best interest of students. “I cannot and will not be able to stand behind folks that have hidden agendas and don’t put our students, which is the most important thing in our school system, ahead of everything else,” Hester said.
Hester said in a Wednesday phone interview that he feels the board’s meetings have become overly political. While board positions are nonpartisan, Monk, Adkins and Martin have received strong support from conservative activists.
Over the past year there also have been increasing tensions between the School Board and certain members of the county’s Board of Supervisors over funding, budget transparency and the school division’s equity initiatives. Hester said Monk and Comstock believe their positive relationships with Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber, Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn and Gainesboro District Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy might mend the divide between the two boards. But he also said the Board of Supervisors had plenty of opportunities last year to discuss matters with the School Board, yet they failed to agree upon a date.
“It takes both parties to come to the table to talk about things,” Hester said. “It’s just sad, to be honest with you, that in reference to the School Board, it’s become so politicized. This is not a Republican or Democrat thing, this is providing the best education for our children possible. And it was pretty evident last night that local politics are the basis behind decisions being made by certain School Board members.”
During Tuesday night’s meeting, Adkins said he is excited to work with the other School Board members and that it is important to stay focused on the students and staff.
Monk also said he is excited to work with the other board members on behalf of the school division’s students, parents, and teachers and wished Lake a speedy recovery.
Also at the meeting, Opequon District resident Bryan Nuri criticized board member Martin, who was elected in November, for using the word “retarded” in a Facebook post she made late last year. The post commented on an article in The Daily Signal about a Fairfax County Public Schools survey that asked students to answer questions about gender and sex. In the post, Martin said, “this is going to be totally bogus and might I add retarded.”
Nuri, who in 2019 ran an unsuccessful campaign for the School Board, acknowledged that he previously came under fire for using the “the R-word slur” to malign someone. The Star reported in 2019 that Nuri used the word to refer to former President Donald Trump and that his use of the word led to a special education aide choosing not to vote for him. Nuri said Tuesday night that he takes “full responsibility” for those remarks but questioned Martin’s use of the word.
“I think we should really reassess what committee she’s gonna go on,” Nuri said.
Back Creek District resident Clay Perry came to Martin’s defense.
“I want to first of all say, Linda, I think you’re awesome,” Perry said. “I grew up, born in 1970. As kids, we always said ‘that’s retarded.’ I’m not saying that it’s the right thing to say. But we did it for years and years and years and years. And I’m not going to forget all the great things you’ve done in your life with one word that you put in a Facebook post. So congratulations on winning the election, and you have the full support of most of the people here in this room.”
Martin told The Star on the phone Wednesday that she did not use the word “in a derogatory context” and said she had no response to Nuri’s statements.
“The word was not used in any way derogatory,” Martin said. “He was trying to make something out of it that wasn’t there.”
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously voted to change three days — Feb. 16, April 6 and May 4 — to half-days for students, with the other half dedicated to teacher planning and outreach.
Goodness and decency have been with us since the beginning of time so excuses blaming age or a ignorant era of time are that, just excuses. Ms. Betty White's personal and professional battles against racism in the 50s showed us all that.
While it is certainly disappointing to see an education leader use the "r" word in this day and age, it is also concerning to see her refuse to take accountability for her actions. To claim she did not use the word in a derogatory way when she called something "“totally bogus and [sic] retarded.” is ridiculous. Own it, learn from it and grow from it. The lack of accountability and ease of which she could basically lie about her actions has me deeply concerned about her integrity. She owes folks an apology for her words and actions, and I sincerely hope she can lead from a place of empathy rather than entitlement.
Good luck Frederick County
You have a group of idiots running your school board. I really feel sorry for your kids. They will be getting alabama and mississsippi educations going forward.
I am SO TIRED of people using age as an excuse to use derogatory slurs like the r-word. I grew up in the 80s; we all said it at the time, sure. But now I'm a grown person, and I don't have the excuse of being a dumb, ignorant kid anymore. GROW UP. Learn. Know better and do better. People know darn well they can control their speech -- they do it all the time. They can keep themselves from using racially-based slurs, and no one says a word about it, because we all understand how wrong it is (and rightfully so!). Yet people with disabilities remain a punchline or an insult for people to readily use whenever they want, only to then try to turn themselves into the victim when they get called out.
And for an EDUCATOR to be involved in using inappropriate, derogatory slurs? Unacceptable.
Wow, quite the purity test you have there. So, in your book, you've never uttered an inappropriately derogatory description of someone? And, if you did, there is no excuse and no forgiveness, even 40 years later? Virtuous and without fault, no doubt. Nice to meet you Mother Mary... [rolleyes][innocent][lol]
Oh, poor little peanut... Martin made that post in late November, not 40 years ago.
Well, my mistake then... [beam]
There is no non-derogatory way to use that word. It is using a group of people as an insult. I have a child that has an intellectual disability and I would be so uncomfortable with a person using that word in any context and then making any sort of decisions that involved my child's education. I was born in the 70's, and was still taught as a child that we didn't use that sort of language. Whether its the R word, or Special, my child is not your insult, she is a human being that makes my world and the world in general so much brighter. Know better, do better.
The word “retarded” is always derogatory now. It doesn’t matter that it wasn’t in the 1970s; it is now. As someone supposedly representing the best interests of students, I hope Ms. Martin will choose her words more carefully in the future. For the disability community, that term is every bit as loaded and charged as the N word. As someone supporting a wide community of families, Ms, Martin should take care not to use offensive and polarizing language. And those of you sweeping past it and giving her a pass, you are as much a part of the problem as she is.
"I hope Ms. Martin will choose her words more carefully in the future..."
Um, did you read her statement? Or just get so upset, you posted before comprehending what she said? Also, if you knew anything about mechanic work, you'd know that "retarded" can be used in a non-derogatory way. But don't let that quell your outrage... [rolleyes]
Comment deleted.
[lol] Guess some people melt in the heat! [lol] I'll just say it's nice to see the school board embrace diversity of thought! [thumbup] Also, still weird that someone who has no stakeholders in the education system feels his own standards apply to only those he disagrees with... [rolleyes] Double or nothing, amiright?
Funny, because this is not run by the school board or any other governmental entity. Also, you contradicted yourself: a double standard would be holding me accountable for my words but not Ms Martin. As for stakeholders, I am a taxpaying resident of Frederick County and that is provable. You don't live here.
[sleeping]
...and with that, you're done here. Pick up your crayons and go back to whereever you troll from. We don't want you here.
Oh, Mr. Big Boss Man! [lol] Such a little dictator. [lol] At least I can comprehend what people are posting here and don't spend half my comments expressing confusion and befuddlement at concepts beyond my grasp...
Oh, hey, I know you'll appreciate this as well - whereever is actually two words. I know you're trying to emulate your super intelligent MSM journalists by using BIG words but it ain't working out so well! [thumbup]
And if your issue is that only "stakeholders" should be on the board, I guess it would only be Hester, Comstock, and White who would be eligible to serve?
Admit it: you're a failure, a blowhard, and a nameless troll. Move along.
Since Nuri doesn’t even understand that everyone is either male or female, I’m glad he ran an unsuccessful campaign.
Um, what? Where did that come from, your insecure space?
A room full of people who serve the public joking about the use of the R word is a great advertisement for nothing.
So a person--who uses his real name to comment here--takes "full responsibility for his words" is ridiculed and called juvenile names by those who do neither?
Considering you don't even live here, why should anyone listen to you at all?
Please, Shaw, tell us. Since you're so experienced in the comings and goings of Frederick County politics and happenings, explain.
It is a complete shame that Monk and Comstock are in "cahoots" and making decisions based on their personal relationships with BOS members. Both of them have proven who they are and what they are about which is all personal reasons, especially Comstock who only has a relationship with McCarthy because of the personal business he has with him. Conflict of interest??? Monk is Graber's little puppet. If you watched the SB meeting, it was a mess and both of them should be ashamed! At least we know who they truly are now. I appreciate what Hester and White did and hope Lake is on the mend!
After years of do nothing leadership of Foreman\Washington, the Monk\Comstock leadership of the School Board is very welcome!!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 exactly what do you think they are going to accomplish?
Well Foreman\Washington set the bar awfully low, so it won't take much to better their very poor performance
No, I'm serious. What sweeping changes would you have expected from a previous board that the current one will accomplish?
You are serious now after pre-empting your first comment with 7 laughing emoji's??
if they do their job, listen to their constituents and work with the Board of Supervisors they will accomplish more than the Foreman\Washington regime.
So you have no idea what they didn't do or what this new board could do....
More evidence that you are clueless and that you don't even live here.
Nuri, you dingus.
1. How about performing routine maintenance so that schools (Robert E Aylor) do not need to be shut down and be replaced by a new $50 million facility
2. How about performing routine maintenance so that James Wood High School does not continue to deteriorate to the point that the athletic teams have to use alternate facilities.
3. Keep David Sovine from continuing to waste taxpayer dollars on items that do not have anything to do with educating our k-12 students.
4. Replace aging buses in the transportation fleet.
5. Keep CRT out of our schools
So much to unpack here...
1. The problems with Aylor have been well known for decades. When I went there, they were using the same disinfectants as they were up till the day they closed it. It was poorly designed. If you have ever gone there, you would have known that.
2. Again, James Wood HS was a poor design that is not aging well. However, several line items and budget matters have been addressed and approved by the board. Again, if you ever lived here, you'd have known that.
3. The "taxpayer dollars" that you obviously don't pay here are to address matters that have been of issue for years. An equity director is not unique to this area, but with the ignorant discourse from the other night, it is needed.
4. Again, this matter has been dealt with on numerous occasions.
5. Critical race theory is a collegiate level course that is not taught in Virginia schools. It resides in no place I can find in the Virginia Standards of Learning. Even if it did, a local school board has no power to change the curriculum at the whim of the board.
Your problem isn't with the "Foreman/Washington" leadership, it's with being so out of touch with the educational profession that any Fox News "Breaking News" story sends you into a panic. You can't imagine what goes on in schools today because "back in your day" blah blah blah. Back in your day, you could still use the n-word without fear of punishment.
Thanks for continuing to tell the truth through facts Mr. Nuri ... it's quite a job dealing with the right wing knuckle draggers on this forum.
1. I also attended Aylor many years ago. if the school board would have just used basic maintenance upkeep the school would have been fine. All it needed long before they let it get out of hand was an upgrade HVAC system due to the extra students attending the school
2. As a James Wood graduate who actually went to the Ridge Campus I know that the school construction was rushed in 1979/80 that probably led to some of today's issues, if they had just done basic maintenance over the years the issues that are occurring today would not have been so serious.
3. Bless your pea picking heart. An equity director is funds wasted that could be spent on teacher salaries.
4. But yet, the Foreman\Washington regime could do NOTHING about it.
5. Critical race theory has no place in Frederick County schools and if the Foreman|Washington regime would have been in power, they would have allowed your 'collegiate level' indoctrination to be taught in our schools.
1. So Foreman and Washington were responsible for 50 years of maintenance, most of which happened when they weren't even in office. Makes sense.... 🤣🤣🤣
2. Again... decades of work before they even took office.
3. Tell us why a Title IX coordinator is needed, even though they aren't involved in educating.
4. Didn't they? Did you watch the meetings when it was addressed?
5. So if CRT was in the SOLs (which it still isnt, but play along, slow), why would it be wrong for Frederick County? Are there subjects that aren't appropriate for Frederick County schools?
Let's just admit that you never went to Frederick County schools. It's very obvious you're only here to troll, else you'd actually.participate. You don't even live here. Under that bridge!
LOL
"Hester said in a Wednesday phone interview that he feels the board’s meetings have become overly political. While board positions are nonpartisan, Monk, Adkins and Martin have received strong support from conservative activists."
Meanwhile Hester spent this entire meeting flouting his political agenda....you can't make this stuff up to be any more hilarious [beam][beam
Were you there?
He is quoted enough in the article with his blatant political partisanship, so it was very easy just reading the article to determine that poor Jeffery was upset that the Chairmanship did not go to him so that he could continue his liberal politicization of the school system
Jeffrey isn’t on the board you nut job!
Exactly what political agenda was Hester discussing? Please, enthrall us.
The drama, disfunction, and infighting of Frederick Co BOS and SB continues. As far as that word I grew up in the 70s and 80s and my family made sure we knew that word was completely wrong and insulting. One of the folks I knew and despised that used that word frequently ended up having a child with mental disabilities. Amazing how they do not like that word now. Karma. Stupid word, quit using it. Apologize if you did.
Nuri ran for School Board in 2019 and lost by 18 points. He is a progressive outsider that does not fit in here. Yet, he seeks to change things here to fit his nutty vision. No, it does not work that way.
