The Frederick County School Board has entered into a contract with BWP & Associates to assist in the search for the school division’s next superintendent, according to a news release from Frederick County Public Schools.
The company is based in Libertyville, Illinois, with a satellite office in Virginia.
"BWP & Associates' search team has conducted more than 45 successful superintendent searches over the past several years and has an outstanding reputation," School Board Chairman Brandon Monk stated in the release. "They have more than 15 years of experience conducting superintendent searches in Virginia, including successful searches in Winchester, Alexandria, and Falls Church as well as Rockingham, Stafford, Arlington and Prince William counties. We are looking forward to utilizing their expertise as we move forward with the search for the best person to lead Frederick County Public Schools forward.”
BWP & Associates will use a four-step process (specification, recruitment, assessment and selection) with a goal of having a new superintendent in place early next year.
According to the release, the firm will initially define the characteristics and skillsets the community and board believe the next superintendent should possess in order to be successful. This step will include interviews with board members; small group meetings with representative school staff, students, parents and business/community leaders; public forums and an online community input survey.
This information will be used by BWP & Associates "to learn the strengths, needs, and issues of Frederick County Public Schools as part of its effort to recruit the best slate of candidates," the release states.
The seven-member School Board will ultimately decide who is hired as the next superintendent.
“There is no more important decision we will make than selecting the right superintendent for our school district," Monk stated. "Although everyone would like to have a new superintendent named sooner rather than later, it’s important that we utilize a process that will gather a variety of perspectives to help the Board make the best decision possible. Based on the preliminary timeline proposed by BWP & Associates, we anticipate conducting interviews in December and voting to name a new superintendent in late December or early January.”
In August, John Lamanna was named the division's interim superintendent. He will serve in that capacity until the division's next superintendent is hired. The search for a new superintendent was prompted by David Sovine stepping down from the post at the end of June after 11 years leading FCPS.
