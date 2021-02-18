WINCHESTER — A public hearing on the Frederick County School Board's proposed $240.2 million budget for fiscal year 2022 was held Tuesday night.
The spending plan represents a $15.2 million increase from the current budget and includes $8.3 million to increase teacher and staff salaries an average of 6.34%, with teachers receiving an average 6.9% pay bump.
Also in budget is $1.8 million to hire 32 new positions: 10 teachers, four counselors, seven instructional assistants, two parent liaisons, two behavior specialists, four behavior assistants, one psychologist intern, one Title IX coordinator and one equity and diversity coordinator, as well as $135,000 to open one new preschool classroom in the county's southern region. Funding covers hiring one teacher, one instructional assistant and supplies.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people were encouraged to submit their public hearing comments online. Only one person spoke in-person during the hearing — Shaniqua Williams of the Frederick County Education Association.
“The proposal to offer health insurance to all school nutrition employees that work four-and-a-half hours is a critical need,” Williams told the board. “While many national education association members and educators across this country have been working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, our Frederick County Public Schools full-service employees have been coming to work, serving our students across the district. ... Your support for this item in the proposed budget will provide a long overdue medical resource to this essential group of employees.”
She also voiced support for the proposed salary increases, saying it recognizes the hard work of teachers and staff and shows they are valued. She said if the gap in compensation between Frederick County Public Schools and school districts within a 30-mile radius continues, FCPS will struggle to retain teachers.
In an online comment, Back Creek resident Joy Kirk said she fully supports the budget proposal, saying every new position included will have a positive impact on students and help the county thrive.
“The pandemic showed not just Frederick County but the world that inequities exist,” Kirk said. “The pre-K program needs support and needs expansion. I hope the expansion proposed is just the beginning of helping all students in Frederick County succeed and have access to quality preschool.”
Gainesboro resident Angela White, speaking on behalf of the Frederick County Public Schools Preschool Advisory Council, supported the proposed preschool program expansion. The division currently serves 54 preschool students and the new classroom would increase that by 18 children.
“We know that 90% of the brain development occurs before age five,” White said in a submitted comment. “It is vital for our at-risk children to have opportunities to connect and flourish in a school environment to help them be ready for kindergarten. Many families in our area cannot afford quality preschool for their children.”
The board plans to vote on the budget at its March 16 meeting.
Also at the meeting, two mothers said their third-grade sons are struggling with virtual learning. They asked if anything could be done. School Board member Brandon Monk said he wants to bring students back to school full-time as soon as possible, starting with early learners, but added "some CDC guidance is making that a little more complicated."
Superintendent David Sovine thanked the Lord Fairfax Health District, Valley Health and Shenandoah University for their efforts providing COVID-19 vaccinations in the community and ensuring that FCPS employees who want to be vaccinated have the opportunity to do so.
“We anticipate by the end of March [that] all staff members who have elected to receive the vaccine will be fully vaccinated,” Sovine said. “Currently, about 60% of FCPS staff have received at least one of the two required shots.”
