The Frederick County School Board unanimously opted to lower the spending authority of the superintendent on Tuesday, effectively giving the panel even more control over the division's spending.
Policy 720P, which is referred to as the division's purchasing policy, previously outlined that the superintendent was authorized to approve expenditures up to $250,000 without the board's approval. But now Superintendent George Hummer will need the board's approval on expenditures exceeding $200,000.
At least three members — at-large member Brian Hester, Ellen White (Red Bud), and Michael Lake (Gainesboro) — voiced opposition to an original measure put forth by Chairman Brandon Monk (Back Creek) that would have lowered the superintendent's spending authority to $150,000. Yet every board member supported Vice Chair Bradley Comstock's (Opequon) proposal to drop the threshold from $250,000 to $200,000 — allowing for exceptions in cases of school safety concerns.
According to the division policy, formal solicitation of bids is required for items and services valued at $200,000 or more. Comstock noted the panel will now approve all expenditures that have gone through a formal solicitation process, giving the panel new oversight on items between $200,000-$250,000.
There was no discussion surrounding Comstock's motion, which passed 7-0. But Monk's original motion to set the $150,000 threshold spurred some debate.
"This is an opportunity to provide more oversight, so from my perspective here, this is going to allow us to make decisions to better impact our teachers, to ensure that dollars are going to the right place," Monk said.
"I think there's a difference between oversight and micromanaging and that's what I see this as," said Hester, responding to Monk's proposal. "We've never had a problem with the threshold before. We hired Dr. Hummer for a reason, and we're not here to micromanage the administration. The only thing this is doing is micromanaging Dr. Hummer."
Hummer, who became the division's superintendent in January, said he wanted the threshold to remain at $250,000 and added he remains committed to full transparency with the board and public about spending.
Even if the School Board had not voted on expenditures less than $250,000 previously, members receive bi-monthly reports containing a list of all vendors, all expenditures, and amounts. Also included is a statement of revenues and expenditures by fund monthly, a listing of all contracts valued at $100,000 or more monthly, and a list of all budget transfers monthly.
Asked about the proposal to lower the threshold, Hummer said, "I think that question puts me in a tough spot, Mr. Chair, because I would just like to stay at $250,000."
"Safety is number one, but this is also going to add a delay in regards to any instructional type material we need to get to our students, any type of building or maintenance things we need to move forward with. We would have to set up the meeting, get the documents together, and it would add an additional layer," Hummer said. "It will delay us getting things done in an efficient manner, so that's pretty much where we're at on that."
Monk said some of projects that will now be in the School Board's purview may seem like small decisions — like removing printers from a classroom — but they can have a significant impact on faculty morale. He added that the School Board has been blamed for decisions that were outside of its prerogative because of the previous spending threshold.
"I get accused a lot of being in the weeds, but if someone was tending to the garden, I wouldn't be in the weeds," Monk said, also mentioning a project at Sherando High School he only became aware of when driving to church one day.
The substantially-debated matter led to a somewhat heated, albeit brief, exchange between Hester and Monk. Monk said he has had conversations with other board members surrounding the spending authority issue.
"I'll have to ask. I'm not sure what board members you are talking to because you've never talked to me about those specific instances. You mentioned you wanted to lower it, but you never gave any explanation," said Hester.
Monk responded, "I'll share, Mr. Hester: If you returned a phone call, you might get an answer to that."
Comstock said the codification of the policy — which arrived just months into Hummer's tenure as superintendent — had nothing to do with the superintendent's work itself and that "policy is set to outlive all of us."
"But if a chiller goes down in the middle of the summer and we need to keep our kids cool while they are learning, it's those kinds of things that this may hinder," said Patty Camery, the division's finance director, addressing some of the questions board members had about delays.
Other highlights in the division's purchasing policy are:
- Three quotes being required for items/services valued between $5,000-$29,999.
- Four quotes being required for items/services valued between $30,000-$199,999.
- Formal solicitation required for items/services valued $200,000 or more (invitation for bid or request for proposals).
