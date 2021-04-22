WINCHESTER — Frederick County School Board Chairman Jay Foreman will not seek another term, he announced at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
Foreman has served on the board for six years, representing the Shawnee District. He will stay until his current term ends on Dec. 31. He has been the board’s chairman since 2020.
When Foreman first decided to pursue serving on the School Board, he said he and his family came to an understanding that he would wrap up his tenure once his youngest child graduates from high school. His son will graduate from Millbrook in June.
“So here we are,” he said. “I just wanted to take a moment and thank all the citizens of Frederick County for allowing me to serve the last six years.”
The School Board has seven members, and each term is four years. Foreman was initially appointed to a seat on the board that had been vacated, then he won a special election in November 2016 to finish the term’s final year. In November 2017 he defeated Dody Stottlemyer for the Shawnee District seat.
