WINCHESTER — Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins has apologized for controversial social media posts that have some parents and the local NAACP chapter calling for his resignation.
Adkins, who was elected to the board in November, came under fire for a Jan. 25 post on his School Board Facebook page where he shared a YouTube recording of the board’s Jan. 20 meeting. The video’s thumbnail image, created by Frederick County parent Christie Scarborough, shows fellow board members Bradley Comstock, Brian Hester, Ellen White and Michael Lake with devil horns and Hitler mustaches. Those board members voted to continue the school division’s COVID-19 mask requirement for students and staff. Adkins voted against it.
“I’d like to offer my public apologies to the board for reposting of the last School Board meeting with the thumbnail that was offensive to the board members and so many others,” Adkins said at Tuesday night’s board meeting. “I didn’t make the video and I didn’t know how to remove the thumbnail. But I know better. And I hope to move forward and desire great relationships with all the board members here in Frederick County.”
Adkins participated in the meeting remotely due to an illness. His apology came after a tense, two-hour public comment section in which several audience members criticized his recent social media post and posts from an old Facebook account that they described as racist, sexist, inflammatory and inappropriate for a School Board member.
Shawnee District resident Guss Morrison called on the School Board “to rid themselves of this evildoer who has perpetrated very, very harmful images all over the county.”
Parent Lisa Prodywus said Adkins “damaged our safe and inclusive educational environment for our children and for your colleagues” and accused him of trying to hide behind his military background. Adkins served in the Marines.
But many people in the audience — most of whom supported Adkins for opposing the mask requirement — came to his defense. Shawnee District resident Kevin Callanan told Adkins, “You got elected. Don’t listen to a cancel culture that is looking for anything to attack you.”
Stonewall District resident Priscilla Riddell- Bellido criticized Prodywus, saying she had “quite some audacity to come into this setting and criticize the military service of one of our board members, regardless of whatever side of the issue she is on.”
While Adkins apologized for some of his older Facebook posts, he reassured his supporters that he had no intention of resigning.
“I understand that some people have called for my resignation,” Adkins said. “But I intend to stay on the board and keep fighting for the students.”
His statement drew loud applause from at least two-thirds of the packed room.
School Board member Linda Martin, who also was elected in November, was lambasted by several parents for using the word “retarded” in social media posts. Many of the parents who spoke have children with developmental and intellectual disabilities and said Martin’s comments were hurtful. They said their children already face numerous hardships and that a School Board member should not be part of the problem.
Opequon District resident Amy Williams, whose son has learning difficulties, said Martin’s use of the word — and people coming to her defense over it — creates a domino effect where such words become normalized. She said her criticism was “not about being woke” but about “being a decent human being.”
“You do not deserve the chair you sit in,” Williams said. “You do not deserve the place to make decisions for my child and people like him who are the most vulnerable in our school system. And because of that, you should resign.”
Others defended Martin, saying people commonly used the word in the 1970s and 1980s and that retarded was once a medical term.
But her critics said the term has been abandoned in the medical field due to its prevailing usage as a slur.
Martin did not respond.
Also on Tuesday night, about 20 parents and some students strongly condemned the division’s continued mask requirement, which they say limits expression, hinders learning and takes away freedom.
Students who don’t comply with the mask requirement meet with a counselor or administrator. If the student chooses not to wear a mask, the administrator contacts the student’s parents to make them aware of the requirement. If the parent refuses to have their student comply with the requirement, they are asked to pick up their child at school. If the parent is unable or refuses to pick up their child, the student is placed in an area of the school where they can remain without wearing a mask but physically distanced from other students. These students are provided classwork by their teachers to complete asynchronously.
Many parents called the separation of unmasked kids “segregation.” They also criticized the school administration, saying students are afraid to speak out about the situation due to fear of bullying, intimidation and punishment.
“Segregation has no place in public education,” Scarborough said. “We the parents want our mask-free children to be integrated, not segregated, and we aren’t going anywhere until we get equality.”
One Millbrook High School freshman noted that students take off their masks as soon as school ends. She added that masks give her acne and migraines and have taken a toll on her mental health.
Local NAACP President Mike Faison of Frederick County said he “knows a thing or two” about segregation, racism, injustices and inequalities and he was “choked up” over how loosely the word “segregation” was thrown around at the meeting.
Near the end of the meeting, School Board member Brian Hester lamented the lack of civility. He said photos of his daughter had been passed around at previous board meetings to get a response out of him and said children should not be used for political agendas.
The audience frequently interrupted and insulted Hester as he made comments, despite Chairman Brandon Monk’s attempts to maintain order.
Hester criticized Adkins for sharing the image of the board members with devil horns and Hitler mustaches. He also criticized Adkins’ presence at a Jan. 23 protest against the board’s decision to continue the mask requirement.
“You say you have changed since you posted those racist things on your old Facebook page, which you say you have no access to, which is a complete joke,” Hester said. “You’ve have not changed at all, and it is a complete shame that you still think these types of posts and actions that are so derogatory are OK.”
Hester also criticized Martin.
“Last but not least, are we at a place where we still think that it is alright to use the R-word? Ms. Martin, let me tell you something. It isn’t alright. It’s vulgar, inappropriate, and you should be ashamed of yourself for still using it today.”
Hester told Adkins and Martin they both need to “do better.”
Monk informed the audience that no School Board vote could remove a member, saying they are elected officials. He added that it’s essential that the board have the community’s confidence.
“Students look up to us and it’s important that we give them something worthy of their admiration,” Monk said. “In a world with so much division, which we’ve seen, our board can and should be a champion for education, civility and the public trust. I recognize that as elected officials, it’s important that each board member represent our school division and the board and community appropriately. And as a board, we’re working to address the situation via the limited options that we have available to us.”
Monk said one of those options is a proposed code of conduct for School Board members.
Comstock handed out a proposal for other board members to review, saying he wants the board to focus on providing students with a quality education.
“There’s a lot of noise right now,” Comstock said. “And all of this noise is distracting us from what we’re here for.”
Adkins: "I'm sorry I got caught"
Martin: "..."
