A Frederick County School Board member was arrested for driving under the influence in Loudoun County last week, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).
Miles Adkins, the board's Shawnee District representative, was operating a vehicle traveling west on Va. 7 at approximately 1:27 a.m on June 8 when a state trooper initiated a traffic stop near Battlefield Parkway in Loudoun County, according to information from VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller.
Adkins, 39, was arrested for DUI and transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, Geller said. He also refused to undergo a breath test and was charged accordingly, she added. He faces two misdemeanor charges for allegedly driving under the influence and refusing a breath test.
Court records show he has since posted bond.
Adkins declined to comment when reached by phone Monday.
Elected to the board in 2021, his tenure has not been without controversy.
Last year, Adkins was identified by Sedition Hunters, an online network of amateur internet sleuths that seeks to identify people involved in the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol, as insider #996 (https://seditionhunters.org/insider-996). Photos show a man who resembles Adkins both inside and outside of the U.S. Capitol. Asked about the accusation, Adkins issued a statement that said, in part: "At every turn, my political opponents have lobbed personal attack after personal attack at me — and every single one of those attacks have been motivated by their anger at the way I have voted. This most recent attack has absolutely nothing to do with January 6th, and like the previous attacks, it has everything to do with trying to silence and intimidate me. Well, I have news for the smear merchants — these attacks will not work." He added: "I will continue to do the job I was elected to do by the people of the Shawnee District. I will continue to fight for them and fight for their values."
According to the U.S. Department of Justice's online log of Jan. 6-related arrests, no charges have been filed against Adkins to date.
On April 23, 2022, Adkins was charged with public intoxication in Prince William County, online court information shows. He was released on his own recognizance and paid a $25 fine.
When Adkins was running for the School Board in 2021, The Star asked him about being found guilty of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage in Marin County, Florida, in 2014. He said in an interview that he had made some personal changes since then.
In January of 2022, Adkins came under fire after he posted a thumbnail image to his School Board Facebook page that showed four fellow School Board members with Adolf Hitler mustaches and devil horns, The Star previously reported. The four members voted at that time to continue Frederick County Public Schools' COVID-19 mask mandate, which Adkins opposed.
Adkins is scheduled to be arraigned for the misdemeanor DUI and breath test refusal charges on July 25 in Loudoun County.
He serves on the School Board's Building and Grounds and Instruction committees.
Frederick County School Board Chairman Brandon Monk (Back Creek) sent the following statement to The Star Monday: "I have been made aware of the concern and understand why the allegations may give members of the community pause. I would encourage you to reach out to Mr. Adkins directly as an elected member of the board."
A drunkard and an insurrectionist. What a terrible example for our children. He needs to step down now.
