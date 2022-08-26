Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins released the following statement Friday afternoon in response to recent allegations that he was involved in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The emailed statement, which came from Christopher R. Barron, president of Right Turn Strategies, said Adkins was issuing the statement "regarding recent attacks on him."
Adkins' statement reads as follows:
“In November of 2021 I was elected by the voters of the Shawnee District to represent them on the Frederick County School Board. I ran for the School Board as an outsider – promising to be a tireless advocate on behalf of students, parents, and teachers. I refused to kiss the ring of the establishment or the special interests.
Since taking office, I have kept my word and consistently voted in a way that puts the interests of students, parents, and teachers above the special interests and the handful of loud and angry left-wing radicals.
At every turn, my political opponents have lobbed personal attack after personal attack at me – and every single one of those attacks have been motivated by their anger at the way I have voted.
This most recent attack has absolutely nothing to do with January 6th, and like the previous attacks, it has everything to do with trying to silence and intimidate me. Well, I have news for the smear merchants – these attacks will not work.
We have watched nationally as angry liberals have held televised January 6th show trials. Nothing in these Congressional hearings has had anything to do with finding out about what happened on January 6th, instead these hearings have been a nakedly partisan way to attempt to bully, smear and intimidate President Trump and his supporters. It is sad to see these same tactics make their way from Washington, DC to here in Frederick County.
I will continue to do the job I was elected to do by the people of the Shawnee District. I will continue to fight for them and fight for their values.”
Sedition Hunters, an online network of amateur internet sleuths that seeks to identify people involved in the Jan. 6 breach, has identified Adkins as insider #996 (https://seditionhunters.org/insider-996). Photos show a man who resembles Adkins both inside and outside of the Capitol.
When contacted by The Winchester Star this week, Adkins declined to answer questions about the allegations.
The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice have declined to confirm or deny if Adkins is being investigated. According to the DOJ's online log of Jan. 6-related arrests, no charges have been filed against Adkins.
Frederick County Strong — a self-described nonpartisan group of citizens formed on Facebook to advocate for Frederick County Public Schools — is asking residents of the Shawnee District, which Adkins represents, to email them in support of a recall effort.
Adkins was elected to the Frederick County School Board in November 2021.
The Jan. 6 Capitol breach disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes related to the November 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.
