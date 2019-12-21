WINCHESTER — Four incoming Frederick County School Board were sworn in Friday morning outside the Frederick County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office to start their four-year terms.
The members sworn in were Brian Hester (at large), Bradley Comstock (Opequon District), Brandon Monk (Back Creek District) and Michael Lake (Gainesboro District). The Frederick School Board has seven members, who are elected.
Frederick Superintendent David Sovine said he’s excited to work with the incoming board members, adding that they all have valuable experience.
Lake, who retired from a 32-year career at the CIA, was the only incumbent to be sworn in. He said was excited to start his third term. He said he will miss the institutional knowledge of outgoing board Chairman John Lamanna, who will be leaving the board this year after serving since 2002.
But “change is always good,” Lake added.
The School Board will decide at its next meeting on Jan. 7 who the next chairman will be.
Hester, a commercial lender at BB&T Bank, said he’s looking forward to getting started on the school system’s budget. As he prepares to get into the number crunching, Hester hopes he can help ensure an open line of communication between the School Board and the public, as well as the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
Open communication is key since the school division faces issues of overcrowded classrooms, he said.
Monk said there must be a balancing act between addressing population growth in the county while maintaining fiscal responsibility.
Monk and Comstock are former teachers. Comstock is now a real estate agent, and Monk is a leadership consultant. Monk was an agriculture teacher at Nottoway High School from 2015-2016, while Comstock taught for two years in Henrico County and nine years for Frederick County Public Schools.
Frederick County School Board members are paid an annual salary of $5,700.
