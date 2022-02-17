WINCHESTER — To be more transparent, the Frederick County School Board on Tuesday expressed support for making video recordings of their meetings available to the public.
The meetings are livestreamed on YouTube, but they not made available for viewing afterward. Several community members have complained about video recordings of board meetings not being available.
Steve Edwards, director of policy and communications for Frederick County Public Schools, said FCPS Superintendent David Sovine requested that Edwards research the matter and present options to the board about making video recordings of meetings available via the FCPS website.
Edwards said recordings of the meetings have not been made available because all videos posted by public bodies must include closed captioning to meet mandatory federal web accessibility standards. The School Board previously determined it was cost prohibitive to add closed captioning, resulting in the footage not being posted.
In a memo to the School Board, Edwards said a review of meeting videos posted by Winchester Public Schools, Clarke County Public Schools and Shenandoah County Public Schools indicates they utilize YouTube’s auto-generated closed captions. But Edwards said it is questionable whether the auto-generated closed captions fully meet the federal web accessibility standards, as they are not completely accurate and do not include correct capitalization, punctuation, etc.
School Board member Miles Adkins strongly supported providing video recordings of meetings. Adkins was previously criticized for a Jan. 25 Facebook post in which he shared a YouTube recording of the board’s Jan. 20 meeting. The video’s thumbnail image, created by Frederick County resident Christie Scarborough, showed board members Bradley Comstock, Brian Hester, Ellen White and Michael Lake with devil horns and Hitler mustaches.
After receiving backlash for sharing the image, Adkins amended his Facebook post to say, “While I do not agree with the picture, I ran [for election to the School Board] on transparency, and this is the only way to have free access to the video for people to see.”
On Tuesday night, Adkins said, “Sorry my actions brought this up to the table ... but I think the transparency is needed.”
Edwards presented the board with five options:
- Post the video recording of the meeting without closed captions and risk fines or legal action for not meeting web accessibility standards. Under this option, the recordings could likely be posted the day following a meeting.
- Post the video recording of the meeting utilizing auto-generated closed captions with the understanding that the closed captioning will not be completely accurate and may not include proper capitalization or punctuation. Edwards noted it’s questionable whether this option fully meets the web accessibility standards.
- Hire or contract with someone to create accurate closed captions or make corrections to auto-generated closed captions prior to posting the video recording of board meetings. The cost of this option would depend upon the rate of pay for the individual tasked with completing the work as well as the length of board meetings and time required to generate accurate closed captions. When the recordings could be posted under this option would depend on the amount of time required to complete the closed captioning work.
- Hire or contract with someone to create a transcript of each board meeting and then post the transcript of the meeting on the website along with the video recording of the meeting. When the recordings could be posted under this option would depend on the amount of time required to complete the meeting transcript. Edwards notes that at some point, the web accessibility guidelines are expected to be revised to require both a transcript and closed captioning, but posting a transcript is currently an option to meet the existing guidelines.
- Contract with a third-party closed-caption provider and post the video recording of the meeting utilizing their accurate closed captioning. The vendor contacted now offers closed captioning services after a meeting has been completed utilizing a fee structure that depends on the desired turnaround time. The rate for one-day turnaround is $84/hour. Two-day turnaround is $79.80/hour. Five-day turnaround is $72/hour. The estimated annual cost of this option with a one-day turnaround would be $8,500 to $9,000 annually.
Board Chairman Brandon Monk said some school divisions don’t provide any closed captioning and that the second option — utilizing auto-generated closed captions — would at least be above that.
Board member Bradley Comstock said the money needed to make meeting recordings available is “money well spent.”
“Mr. Chairman, I think it’s a step in providing that transparency,” Comstock said. “We have a lot of people asking for this. And we as a board, some of us have been asking for this. And so I think it’s a necessary expenditure to provide this.”
While the board didn’t take a vote on the matter, there was a consensus to have Edwards further explore having a third party provide closed captioning and get more details about what would be needed to make that happen. In addition, Monk suggested the board establish a cost threshold before voting in favor of a particular option.
Edwards will present his findings to the board at a later date.
Also at the meeting, the board held a public hearing on Sovine's $268.8 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2023, which includes a 5% salary increase for staff and funding for 55 new positions, including 29 teachers.
Red Bud District resident Jodi Yeggy urged the board to build a fourth high school and oppose a push by the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to use taxpayer dollars to fund alternatives to public education.
“This will impact funding for our public schools,” Yeggy said. “Mr. Chairman, I hope that you and the board will issue a statement against using those county funds and tax dollars for private schools. Especially in light of the long overdue and desperately, desperately needed fourth high school.”
Former School Board member Shontya Washington, who spoke on behalf of the Special Education Advisory Committee, said more special education teachers were needed to reduce the caseloads per teacher. Frederick County Education Association President Shaniqua Williams said competitive salaries and filling the requested new positions should be the top priority.
But a few audience members said they supported the Board of Supervisors’ push to provide "school choice" options to parents who don't want to send their children to public school. Some also said the budget proposal was too costly.
Red Bud District resident David Sparkman said he didn’t think a fourth high school was needed and that he would like the Dowell J. Howard Center to be repurposed as a charter school.
The board is expected to discuss the school budget on March 1.
