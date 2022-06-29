WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to name J. David Martin interim superintendent effective Friday.
After a more than three-hour closed session, Chairman Brandon Monk and board members Ellen White, Linda Martin, Bradley Comstock, Brian Hester and Miles Adkins voted in favor of selecting Martin. Michael Lake voted against it.
“I'm honored to have been selected for this position,” said Martin. “And I look forward to working with the students, the staff and faculty. I'm here to listen, to help maintain, and provide a transition process for the new superintendent, whomever that is.”
Martin succeeds David Sovine, whose retirement from Frederick County Public Schools after 11 years as superintendent takes effect at the end of business today. He starts his new job as superintendent of Washington County, Maryland, schools on Friday.
“The Board considered several individuals for the position of Interim Superintendent and is pleased Dr. Martin is available to work with the division’s highly capable leadership team as the Board conducts the search for Dr. Sovine’s successor,” said Monk. “Dr. Martin’s many years of experience serving as a Superintendent and his familiarity with Frederick County Public Schools will prove to be beneficial as he helps to guide the division through this transitional period.”
Martin brings more than 20 years of experience as a division superintendent. After starting his career as a special education teacher in Winchester, he worked as an administrator in both Winchester and Clarke County public schools before becoming superintendent of Manassas Park City Schools in 1991. After four years there, Martin served five years as superintendent of Henry County Public Schools followed by one year as superintendent of Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools. From October 2001 through October 2007, he was superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools. He then spent the next three years as superintendent of Lincoln County Schools in Lincolnton, North Carolina, before consulting in the K-12 environment.
He also previously served as the acting superintendent for Patrick County Public Schools (July-December 2019) and Henry County Public Schools (July 2011-January 2012). In addition, he was elected to the Henry County Board of Supervisors in 2018 and served a four-year term. He and his wife, Joyce, a former educator with Frederick County Public Schools, have relocated to be near family and reside in Winchester.
“Now that we have named our Interim Superintendent, the Board will shift its focus to the superintendent search process," Monk said. "It is our intent to seek input from students, parents, staff and members of the greater community to help guide us in finding the best person to lead Frederick County Public Schools forward in a positive direction. As we finalize the details of the search process, additional information and the timeline in which we anticipate completing the search will be shared.”
Lake told The Star he dissented because he would have preferred that former school board chairman John Lamanna be appointed interim superintendent.
“I think the interim could be very short, depending how long it takes us to find a replacement,” Lake said. “Or it could be lengthy. It could be up to six months. And I think that familiarity, knowing the system, knowing Dr. Lamanna was on the board for 18 years. He knows everybody in that building. He knows everybody in 20 buildings. And I think that familiarity was what was driving my vote — come in on day one, hit the ground running.”
Martin will earn $18,000 monthly with no other benefits, according to Monk.
Josh Janney:
Remember the 5 W's and H: Who? What? When? Where? Why? and How Much?
Drew Carey forgot to give taxpayers the actual retail price for this new interim superintendent.
The new Superintendent MUST agree to provide detailed line items budgets each year. What can possibly be the harm in that? It would help heal the wounds created. The School Board needs to seize this opportunity to fix things.
They already have a line item budget. You just want one that has a CRT line so you can feel justified in your delusion.
