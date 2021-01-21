WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board unanimously approved a middle school rezoning plan on Tuesday night that will impact 353 students in grades 6-8, or about 10.5% of the division's middle schoolers, when the 2021-22 school year starts.
The plan, called the "Red Option," was recommended to the board in December. Its approval comes in advance of the replacement Robert E. Aylor Middle School opening next fall on White Oak Road near Stephens City. The new, larger Aylor will be 147,355 square feet, with room for 1,016 students. The rezoning also will help alleviate student overcrowding at Admiral Richard E. Byrd and James Wood middle schools.
Ohio-based consulting firm Cropper GIS helped develop the rezoning plan, with community and staff feedback. Two public information sessions were held, with the first being in August. Cropper GIS previously helped the division facilitate a middle school rezoning for the 2019-20 school year and an elementary school rezoning for the current school year, when the new Jordan Springs Elementary School opened.
The approved plan calls for moving:
- 60 students from Byrd to James Wood Middle
- 186 students from Byrd to Aylor
- One student from Frederick County Middle School to Aylor
- 106 students from James Wood Middle to Byrd
Byrd is currently at 115% capacity, with 1,032 students enrolled, according to Cropper GIS. Its student capacity is 900. James Wood Middle is 106% at capacity, with 887 students enrolled and a capacity for 840.
Frederick County Middle School is currently at 95% capacity, while Aylor is 88% capacity. The existing Aylor building is more than 50 years old, which is one of the reasons it is being replaced.
The plan allows all four of the county's middle schools to be under 100% capacity, though they will be above 90% capacity for the 2021-22 school year (Byrd will be at 97% capacity, Frederick County Middle will be at 96% capacity, James Wood Middle will be at 98% capacity and Aylor will be at 91% capacity).
A public hearing was held on the rezoning before its approval Tuesday night. Three comments were submitted online.
Jodi Yeggy, of the Red Bud District, said she was a member of the community committee assembled by Cropper GIS to help craft the rezoning plan.
"I can honestly say that many things were weighed and the committee truly feels this is the best option for students in the district," Yeggy said. "I recognize that some families will find shortcomings in the new plan, but we hope you can recognize there are many factors at play."
Yeggy added that the committee considered many factors, including diversity, building utilization, busing and number of students impacted.
The racial makeup of students in each of the middle schools remains fairly consistent under the rezoning plan compared to current enrollment. The percentage of students receiving free or reduced-price meals also remains consistent, according to Cropper GIS.
To limit the number of students impacted by the rezoning, George Hayes, of the Opequon District, asked that only 46 students be moved from Byrd to James Wood Middle, instead of sending 106 from James Wood Middle to Byrd and 60 from Byrd to James Wood Middle.
"These kids have been dramatically affected over the last year," Hayes said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted how academic instruction takes place. "We must take a hard look at these proposals to try and limit the amount of kids affected."
Stephanie Mangino, of the Shawnee District, asked if there's a possibility the division could allow eighth-grade students to decline transferring schools in their final year of middle school.
"Hopefully, doing so could provide these students with an added touch of continuity in a middle school experience that has been more turbulent, due to the pandemic, than any of us could have ever expected or imagined," Mangino said.
School Board Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington asked division administrators if it was possible to explore this as an option.
Attending Tuesday’s School Board meeting at the division’s administration building at 1415 Amherst St. were Superintendent David Sovine, Frederick County School Board Chairman Jay Foreman and Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington. School Board members in attendance were Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Frank Wright and Michael Lake. The meeting was held in-person with limited capacity. The meeting was livestreamed on YouTube.
