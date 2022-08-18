WINCHESTER — During Tuesday night’s Frederick County School Board meeting, a few parents and board members discussed revising the school division’s dress code to be less restrictive.
The school dress code, enforced during school hours and school-sponsored activities, says, “All students are encouraged to dress in a manner that displays reasonableness of fashion, decency, and refrains from extremes. … Any clothing or accessories judged to be disruptive to the learning environment are prohibited.”
The portion of the dress code that generated the most concern Tuesday night was the portion stating: “Skirts and shorts shall be mid-thigh length. Holes and shredding shall be below mid-thigh on skirts, shorts and pants.”
Parent Jodi Yeggy of the Red Bud District said that while her middle-school-aged daughters were excited to be back in school, they and their friends had significant concerns about getting called out by the dress code.
Yeggy, who wore athletic shorts and a T-shirt at the meeting, said she didn’t meet the dress code as her shorts didn’t come below her fingertips. She added that no shorts in her closet would, saying “I think I don’t dress in an inappropriate fashion necessarily.”
She said her kids spent the first two days of school worried about having dress code violations.
“They are the rule followers, like a lot of middle school children are, and they want to do right. ... other than wearing pants, none of their shorts in our closet are going to meet dress code. So I would urge this board to take a look at our dress code and update it to today’s standards. We do have to have rules to follow. But we also have to be cognizant of societal norms.”
Another parent, Arianna Teran, agreed that the School Board should re-evaluate the dress code to fit modern standards.
“At Millbrook High school, on the first day of school, as soon as students were walking in the door, they were getting sent to the office dress coded,” she said. “They weren’t even allowed to enjoy their first day, and my daughter, in particular, got yelled at for wearing ripped jeans. And as you know, ripped jeans are the style nowadays.”
She added that most ripped jeans have holes in the thigh region or above.
The school website says students who don’t comply with the dress code are asked to take appropriate action, including, but not limited to, covering clothing that does not comply or changing clothes. In addition, repeated infractions of the dress code may result in disciplinary action.
School Board member Brian Hester said he does think the dress code is something that can be reviewed and possibly revised, saying, “our school system is always evolving.” He said whenever one of his daughters has been spoken to about something she’s worn at school, “it changes the dynamics of her day.”
Board member Ellen White concurred.
“I think historically, girls have borne the brunt of these dress codes and the unfairness with it,” she said. “And they take with them anxiety about their bodies. And we all know that their bodies come in different shapes and sizes. And from a medical standpoint, there are people that have conditions that make their torsos long, their arms long, and being able to comply with this dress code would almost be impossible.”
Board member Miles Adkins also expressed support for reviewing the dress code and seeing if there could be improvements.
“You know, this isn’t the 1950s,” Adkins said. “So we understand that. But, you know, we do want to keep it respectable in schools as well.”
While Board Chairman Brandon Monk expressed a willingness to revisit the dress code, he also asked parents not to “shoot the messenger” when teachers or school staff point out or enforce code violations.
The code says the standards of dress in the schools are as follows:
- Clothing shall cover all undergarments, the midriff, cleavage, back and private areas. Additionally, sheer and/or see through clothing that exposes these areas is prohibited.
- Students shall not wear hats, hoods, bandanna-type headbands or sunglasses.
- Clothing shall be free from language that is profane or images that depict, advertise, or advocate illegal, violent or lewd conduct. Clothing shall be free from images depicting drugs, drug paraphernalia, alcohol, tobacco, marijuana or other controlled substances. Gang attire is also prohibited.
- Clothing, including head coverings and face coverings/masks covering the nose and mouth, worn for religious purposes, as a matter of safety, medical condition, or in connection with a school-sponsored program, activity or event is permitted.
- Schools may require specific dress for certain instructional activities including, but not limited to, career and technical education courses, driver training, science laboratories and physical education.
- Pants or slacks must be worn so that the entire waistband is above the top of the hip bone.
- Skirts and shorts shall be mid-thigh length. Holes and shredding shall be below mid-thigh on skirts, shorts and pants.
- Tops shall have straps that are one inch or greater in width.
