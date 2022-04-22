WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board on Thursday night approved potential cuts to the fiscal 2023 operating budget.
The cuts would be made if the school division doesn't receive all of its requested funding from the county government.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on how much funding to provide the school division's operating budget on Wednesday night after deadlocking 3-3 on the matter last week.
Supervisors Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells and Charles DeHaven Jr. voted in favor of scenario A, which fully funds the division’s $219.58 million operating budget request. The plan seeks $97.5 million in county funding — a roughly $4.6 million increase in local tax dollars from the current fiscal year. State and federal monies make up the balance.
Supervisors Doug McCarthy, Blaine Dunn and Josh Ludwig supported scenario C, with the county providing about $95.4 million — a roughly $2.5 million increase in county tax dollars from the current fiscal year, but about $2.1 million less than the division requested. Supervisor Shawn Graber did not attend last week's meeting.
On Thursday night, School Board member Brian Hester, who is chairman of the Finance Committee, recommended the following cuts if scenario C is approved by the supervisors:
- $225,000 for three new Career and Technical Education (CTE) teaching positions ($75,000 each)
- $1.17 million for a new pay scale for special education teachers (increase base pay by $6,000)
- $131,000 for a new pay scale for speech therapists (increase base pay by $6,000).
- $469,724 for a new pay scale for special education instructional assistants (increase base pay by $3,000)
- $37,577 for a new pay scale for behavior specialists (increase base pay by $6,000)
- $2,545 for a new pay scale for behavioral instructional assistants (increase base pay by $1,000)
- $82,500 to add supplement pay to instructional assistants with a degree
- $25,000 to grow the Frederick County Public Schools graduate incentive
The plan keeps a 5% pay increase for teachers and increases a pay raise for administrators from 3% to 5%. In March, the School Board voted 4-3 to make the administration salary increase 3% instead of 5% in order to fund three CTE positions.
Hester said the division's finance department needs to “get the ball rolling” on teacher contracts for the upcoming school year. He believes it's important that the board gives guidance on budget cuts now so the department can take action if scenario C is approved on Wednesday.
But Board Chairman Brandon Monk and board member Miles Adkins expressed concern about voting on potential budget cuts before the supervisors vote on school funding.
“Can we table this until after? That way, we know exactly what we’ve got to work with,” Adkins said.
FCPS Superintendent David Sovine and Finance Director Patty Camery said they want to know the direction the School Board wants the department to take, so they can work on contracts and post jobs. "We are behind right now in terms of preparing our contracts," Sovine said.
Monk made a motion to amend Hester’s proposal. In the event scenario C is approved, Monk would prefer to lower the administrative salary increases from 5% to 4.5% and instead use some money to fund at least one CTE liaison position.
While most board members said they support expanding the CTE program, several said they believe the administrative salary increases are more significant. FCPS has 112 administrative staff positions, excluding Sovine.
“I do fully support the expansion of the CTE program; I think it will be beneficial for our students,” board member Ellen White said. “However, our administrators, our principals, across the entire district have worked tirelessly, the last two years. The last few months, there has been an overwhelming amount of uncertainty for our teachers and our administrators. And it’s not fair. I’ve been into the schools. I visited with these principals, and they deserve every dime of that percentage increase, and I will not be able to support this.”
Hester, White and Adkins, along with board members Bradley Comstock and Michael Lake, opposed Monk’s motion. Linda Martin supported it.
Ultimately, Hester, White, Lake and Comstock voted in favor of Hester’s recommended budget cuts, while Monk, Adkins and Martin voted against them.
“This is a no-win type of situation, if we get option C, because the items in our budget, I feel, are all extremely necessary,” Comstock said.
Hester said it “kills” to have to make the decisions on what to cut and said, “We wouldn’t be put in this position if the supervisors would fully fund our needs-based budget.” White said she was “confident” that the school budget was “fair and fiscally responsible” and hoped the supervisors would “fully fund our schools.”
Martin said she doesn’t believe the Board of Supervisors wants to cut teachers or programs. However, she said, “They’ve asked for something” and encouraged the board to “just give it to them.” Martin was referring to several supervisors asking for a highly detailed line-item budget from the supervisors.
“They’ll give you all the money,” Martin said. “They’re not interested in trying to hurt people. Just give them what they want. Just find out exactly what they want, give it to them, and I’m sure they'll be OK.”
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously requested that Sovine look at the FY 22 budget to see if there are any excess funds to give a bonus to all school employees for the current fiscal year. Hester came up with the idea of the bonus to boost teacher morale.
“I’m excited to see if we can find those extra funds to, you know, give that incentive to our teachers,” Adkins said. “You know, I think we do have a plethora of great teachers out here, and I’d like to keep those teachers around.”
