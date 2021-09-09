WINCHESTER — While public dissent against transgender student rights is growing at Frederick County School Board meetings, the board and division officials have released little information about their stance on the matter.
Last year, Virginia passed a law, 22.1-23.3, that requires school divisions to enact policies protecting transgender students by the start of the current school year. Some school boards have not adopted such policies.
However, Frederick County School Board Chairman Jay Foreman told The Star on Wednesday that the board approved policy amendments cross referencing the state law during its June 15 meeting. Aside from these changes, he said the board has no plans to amend existing policies or adopt new policies specifically addressing the treatment of transgender students. When the board passed the minor changes in June, there was minimal discussion or public input.
Policies amended on June 15 include: 217P, 403P, 429P, 504P and 506P. All policies are available at frederickcountyschoolsva.net/site/Default.aspx?PageID=266.
“In all situations, the Board and school staff adhere to current law as well as Board Policy, specifically Policy 217P- Non-Discrimination and Policy 218P- Human Rights,” Foreman said. “The expectation is that everyone is treated respectfully, equitably and fairly regardless of their sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, race, color, national origin, disability, religion, ancestry, age, marital status, pregnancy, childbirth or related medical conditions, disability, military status, genetic information or any other characteristic protected by law or based on a belief that such characteristic exists.”
Frederick County Public Schools did not respond to a request in August from The Star regarding the establishment of policies related to the treatment of transgender students as required by state law.
Of the 12 speakers who made public comments at Tuesday’s School Board meeting, seven said they opposed policies advancing transgender student rights, while one person favored such changes.
David Sparkman, a Redbud Run District resident, affiliated the LGBT community with “molesters.”
“We need to keep the molesters from recruiting within the younger people before they can make up their minds about what they are and who they are,” Sparkman said. “We need to protect our children. Now that’s part of your job as well as mine.”
Eric Reifinger, a candidate for the School Board’s Shawnee District seat, was the lone speaker in favor of policies supporting transgender student rights. He said transgender people are “human beings just like you and I” except that they identify with a gender differing from the one they were given at birth.
“Trans does not equal molester,” Reifinger said. “This constant demonization of trans students, we have to stop that.”
Josh Ludwig, candidate for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors’ Shawnee District seat, said it’s a “fad” to identify as transgender.
He said any requirement to use transgender students’ preferred name and pronoun goes against the rights of non-transgender students.
“Anything that you’re doing that’s affected by these transgender movement guidelines, I ask you to be fully transparent and to let all the parents know what you’re doing,” Ludwig said. “We don’t want to find out about it after our tax dollars have been spent and the ribbon cutting is going on in the school.”
According to Foreman, FCPS does not plan to develop any specific policies that will require staff and students to refer to transgender students by their preferred name or pronoun.
He also said there are no plans to consider a specific policy regarding transgender students and restrooms, adding that most, if not all, FCPS schools have single-use restrooms.
“Should a transgender student and/or staff member desire to use a restroom, locker room or other facility that corresponds to their gender identity, the school division’s practice is for the school-level administrator to work with student support services staff as well as the student and their family to develop a plan that will appropriately address the matter in a way that respects both the needs of the student making the request as well as the other students/staff members within the particular school community,” he said.
Typically, Foreman said this means transgender students or staff will be accommodated through the single-use restrooms or changing areas.
School Board member Brandon Monk was the only board member to briefly address the discussion on transgender student rights at Tuesday’s meeting.
“I know there was a lot of comments tonight about transgender issue[s] and those policies, and I can assure you that the board has heard those and it is taking those into consideration,” Monk said.
In August, the Winchester School Board unanimously approved policy amendments regarding the treatment of transgender students. The changes allow transgender students to use bathrooms aligned with their gender identity. School officials also must refer to transgender students by their preferred name and pronoun.
Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop previously told The Star that his division’s polices related to transgender students have been revised based on guidance from the Virginia School Boards Association. CCPS’ policies have been reviewed by the Clarke County School Board’s attorney, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.