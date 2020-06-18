WINCHESTER — A resolution stating “racism, discrimination and any form of hate have no place in our schools or our society” was approved by the Frederick County School Board on Tuesday night.
Board members also approved placing a framed copy of the resolution in all of its school buildings.
Initially, the board only planned to approve and sign the resolution, but board member Frank Wright added a motion to place a framed copy in each school division building. Both motions were approved unanimously.
The resolution comes in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Floyd, who was black, died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death sparked protests around the world against police brutality and systemic racism.
After the resolution’s approval, Shontyá Washington, who is the board’s only black member, said the saddest part is that Floyd’s death is not a new situation.
“The conversations that many people have had to have recently are not new, as my parents had them with me and my brother, and I have had to them with my own children since they were in elementary school,” Washington said.
The only difference now, she said, is that people can’t look away from vivid, real-time examples.
Washington added that she’s had to tell her oldest son he can’t go on a bike ride in their neighborhood whenever he wants, particularly when there is talk online about crime in the area.
“Someone may view him as suspicious,” she said. “So I don’t let him go from just the thought of someone assuming matters into their own hands.”
She applauded Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine and his staff for working to make sure inequities are addressed in the school division.
“What we face is not just a black community problem, it’s an American one,” Washington said.
She acknowledged that Sovine and the School Board have been scrutinized for efforts to implement equity programs in the school division, with some members of the Board of Supervisors saying the efforts are part of a political agenda.
“But I’m not sure when it was ever a political agenda to make sure that students not only get the best education despite their ethnicity, socioeconomic status or physical or mental abilities, but are also encouraged to have cultural empathy,” Washington said.
The resolution states that the school division is “saddened and outraged by recent events that demonstrate prejudice and injustice that exists in our country.” It also states that every person’s constitutional rights must be protected in the U.S. “We must be empathetic and seek to understand those who have endured discrimination and intolerance as they share their experiences and feelings,” the resolutions reads.
The resolution further states the board will dedicate itself to holding meaningful dialogue about the importance of equity and will be responsible “for creating and nurturing a learning environment where every child is respected and valued for who they are.”
Attending the Frederick County School Board’s regular business meeting at the division’s administration building on Tuesday night included Frederick Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairman Michael Lake and members Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Shontyá Washington and Frank Wright. The meeting was broadcast online via Facebook Live.
