The Frederick County School Board voted Tuesday evening to dedicate remaining unobligated funds from FY23 to school safety improvements.
The budget surplus totals $877,282. The board approved a budget adjustment for FY24, which began in July, adding that amount to this fiscal year's capital improvement fund. Possible scenarios for this money include alarm replacements at Apple Pie Ridge, Armel and Stonewall elementary schools and the Dowell J.Howard Center.
If there are still surplus funds left after completing these projects, Superintendent George Hummer recommended adding a fire alarm at Bright Futures Frederick/Winchester (estimated cost of $58,000). Other considerations presented by the board's Finance Committee were three athletic buses ($200,000), three vans with ramps to transport students ($251,600) and three buses ($420,500).
"I think the outline there of those projects, because they are safety related, I think is of high importance," said Board Chair Brandon Monk. "I appreciate the additional options that were put for us if there are some additional dollars related to student transportation. And so I do appreciate that consideration, should the funds become available, but want to make sure students are safe in the school buildings, and think that this will help do that."
The board also approved carrying over the remaining obligated funds from FY23's School Operating Fund to FY24. This will allocate $20,068.43 for School Based Health Workforce, $74,961 for Advanced Computer Science Education, $11,654.97 for Project Graduation, $26,816.80 for Virginia Tiered Systems of Support, $33,984.63 for E-rate, $10,114.57 School Improvement Grant and $1,183.50 for the Virginia STAR Program, which allows students to earn IT certifications while in school.
In other business, the board gave the green light to Subaru of Winchester to install an outdoor learning pavilion at Orchard View Elementary School. The pavilion will be donated, installed and landscaped by Subaru of Winchester.
"We're appreciative ... for all of our community partners that step up and help our schools, you know, create opportunities and spaces, and provide for needs that we have that can enhance our learning experiences for all the children," said Vice Chair Bradley Comstock.
The board received a staffing update which stated that as of Aug. 25, 282 teaching vacancies, 12 administration vacancies and four other professional vacancies had been filled within FCPS. According to notes from the board's Personnel Committee, which held a meeting on Sept. 7, there were 39 teacher vacancies and 39 support staff vacancies as of Aug. 25.
FCPS will attend a number of upcoming recruitment fairs, and will host their own teacher career fair on March 9, 2024.
The board said FCPS will recognize National School Lunch Week from Oct. 9-13, National Bus Safety week from Oct. 16-20 and the Virginia School Board Association's Bullying Prevention Month throughout October.
Members also approved:
- A right of way for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative across Va. 7 in front of Millbrook High School for the purpose of installing an overhead power line
- An amendment to Policy 726P regarding facilities planning which states, "For all contracted construction and renovation projects authorized by the School Board, the School Board, through its Building and Grounds Committee, shall be reasonably informed during the pre-construction and construction phases of the project in a manner to ensure that the board members have the opportunity to participate in the planning, design, and construction phases of the project."
Michael Lake, who represents the Gainesboro District, raised concerns over board members being asked to participate in the design portion of planning, for example, a new building, when they likely don't possess the architectural knowledge to do so.
Hummer responded by explaining that the language was included to ensure that board members were aware and informed of the status of such projects while they are underway, and that they have the opportunity to participate in an appropriate capacity if they wish. "At the end of the day, this is your building, and I want to make sure there is no room for error there in regard to how you are being informed," he said.
