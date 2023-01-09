The Frederick County School Board elect a chair and vice chair each year, and the organizational matter is on tonight's board meeting agenda.
School Board member Brandon Monk (Back Creek District), who served as the board's chair in 2022, told The Star he intends to seek the chairmanship again.
"I've talked to board members about it and now it is my intention to seek the chairmanship again, mainly for continuity purposes as we head into a new superintendency," Monk said.
The board is currently interviewing candidates for Frederick County Public Schools' next superintendent. The deadline for applications was Nov. 28.
"We hope to have a superintendent soon," Monk said.
Monk added that Vice Chair Bradley Comstock (Opequon District) would be his choice for vice chair. Monk and Comstock were both elected 4-2 in 2022.
A year ago, board members Miles Adkins (Shawnee District) and Linda Martin (Stonewall District), as well as Monk and Comstock, voted in favor of the nominations while at-large member Brian Hester and Ellen White (Red Bud District) were opposed.
Michael Lake (Gainesboro District) was recovering from a heart attack at the time of the voting last year, according to an article published in The Star, and did not attend the meeting.
The board's membership remains the same this year.
