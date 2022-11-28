Next month, the Frederick County School Board will begin reviewing candidates and conducting interviews in closed session to fill its superintendent post.
The seven-member elected body is set to hear recommendations on the candidates who are best suited for the division from the search firm BWP & Associates in closed session on Dec. 6. Recommendations will be based on a candidate profile finalized last month.
Since hiring BWP & Associates, an education leadership search firm based in Libertyville, Illinois, Frederick County Public Schools has moved through a multi-step process to attract a pool of applicants whose skill set corresponds to the specifics of the 19-school division.
School officials are seeking a successor to David Sovine, who stepped down in late June after 11 years in the post.
Twelve applications were submitted by the Nov. 28 deadline, according to School Board Chairman Brandon Monk.
Board members have said the selection of the division's next superintendent is the most important decision they will make during their tenure.
"This is obviously the most important thing we will do in our time on the board. I know all of our members are taking this seriously and taking the time to review the candidates," said Monk, the Back Creek District's representative.
Following last month's meeting, the board submitted an edited candidate profile to BWP & Associates after a presentation by the search team. The candidate profile is what the two associates handling the search, Wayne Harris and Kevin Castner, will use as they screen candidates and make recommendations to the board.
While the board will have the final say in the division's next leader, the candidate profile was generated with input from county residents via an online survey, which garnered more than 2,000 responses, and from comments made at two well-attended public forums.
Board members have the authority to interview any of the applicants they wish but will take into account the search team's recommendation, Monk said.
Although edits were made to the candidate profile, they were minimal, according to Monk. Language was updated in certain areas of the draft.
"Ninety-nine percent of it (the candidate profile) was the exact same as was presented after the public feedback," Monk said. "The word political was used in the draft, and we wanted to steer clear of anything that alluded to politics. The word was meant to suggest we wanted someone who is savvy and could deal with different stakeholders, but we didn't want that misconstrued."
The final candidate profile for Frederick County's next superintendent can be found here: https://www.frederickcountyschoolsva.net/cms/lib/VA50000684/Centricity/Domain/1199/superintendent_leadership_profile_110922.pdf
Monk said the board will narrow the pool of applicants to around five, with several rounds of interviews in closed session to follow.
Issues facing the division include overcrowding in schools, tensions between the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and the Frederick County School Board, and low SOL scores, according to public feedback compiled by BWP & Associates.
Yet public input from residents also highlighted the many strengths of the division — excellent teachers, a supportive community and abundant educational options and programs.
A previous press release from Frederick County Public Schools stated it expects to finalize the search by the spring of 2023.
