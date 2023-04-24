For anyone interested in purchasing a former school, the time is now.
Frederick County has begun seeking bids for the old Robert E. Aylor Middle School near Stephens City, which educated students from 1969 until it closed in 2021 when it was replaced by a new, $47.7 million Aylor school at 471 White Oak Road.
The 107,000-square-foot building sits on a 23-acre property at 901 Aylor Road. It is being sold "as is, together with all improvements, appurtenances, and rights of way belonging thereto," according to a request for proposals issued by the county on April 19.
A pre-bid site visit is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon on May 3 and 10.
Bids can be made through 2 p.m. June 2.
The school was named for Robert E. Aylor, who worked for Frederick County Public Schools over the course of 42 years including time as the division's superintendent.
The building — which was previously reported to have experienced issues with elevated carbon dioxide levels — was declared surplus property by the School Board and returned to the county government.
For more information, visit www.fcva.us/bids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.