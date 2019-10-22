WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Safety Communications is hosting two career fairs to recruit employees.
The fairs will be held Oct. 29 and Nov. 16 at the Public Safety Building at 1080 Coverstone Drive. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. No entries will be allowed after 9 a.m.
“The importance of 9-1-1 dispatchers and filling open positions cannot be overstated,” Frederick County Public Information Officer Karen Vacchio said. “It all starts with 9-1-1 and dispatchers are the ones who know what wheels need to get turning immediately and they are highly trained in dealing with the person on the other end of the line.”
The county currently has 14 full-time dispatchers and one part-time dispatcher, she said.
Those planning to attend should complete an application online at www.fcva.us/jobs and bring a valid driver’s license and picture ID. Candidates will go through a progressive interview process when they attend.
Requirements for a dispatcher position include:
Valid driver’s license
High school diploma or equivalent
Able to pass background check, hearing and drug screening tests
A current resume
Flexibility to work all shifts, weekends and holidays
Vacchio said the salary range is $34,791 to $45,239 annually.
“We currently have positions open and are hopeful these two upcoming career fairs will provide us with a nice pool of candidates for current and future openings,” Vacchio said.
Skills required for the job include:
Ability to operate complex computerized equipment accurately and rapidly
Ability to read maps as well as a general knowledge of the county’s geographical area, road systems and landmarks
Must be an action-oriented team player who thrives on adrenaline-inducing situations
Ability to speak distinctly in an effort to communicate in a clear and effective manner
Ability to hear and distinguish between several voices at the same time while acquiring and retaining information such as names, numbers and addresses
Ability to interact courteously with the public under stressful conditions, including irate persons and emotional situations
Skilled in multi-tasking, working under pressure of deadlines, and establishing and maintaining cooperative working relationships with employees, officials, other agencies and the general public.
Those planning to attend should email tcollis@fcva.us. Attendees should come prepared to spend as long as it takes to get through the process.
