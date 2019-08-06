WINCHESTER — Frederick County plans to apply for a grant to expand broadband service in the Apple Pie Ridge Road area, which would bring high-speed internet to more than 370 households.
Scott Varner, the county’s director of information technology and GIS, said residents in this area of the county currently have internet speeds of 10 megabits per second (Mbps) or less. High-speed internet is at least 25 Mbps.
The county is partnering with Comcast to apply for the grant through the 2020 Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Telecommunications Initiative. The state would provide 80% of the funding and the county 20%.
If the grant application is approved, the expanded Comcast network would be designed to serve customers at speeds of 25 Mbps download and better. The project would impact 377 housing units.
The area slated for the expansion heads north from Apple Pie Ridge Road and Songbird Lane and includes Cottonwood Drive and associated streets, Ashland Drive and Hannah Court, portions of Old Baltimore Road, Lavender Hills Lane and Bronze Manor Court, portions of Green Springs Road and associated streets, Warm Springs Road and associated streets, White Hall Road to Cedar Hill Road and associated streets, and Mara Lane.
Varner said the county offered to partner with Shentel on the grant application, but Shentel declined.
In previous years, Frederick County has experienced trouble getting grant money through the Telecommunications Initiative, as the program only had $1 million to $2 million available for the entire state.
But $19 million has been infused into the program for fiscal year 2020, which should help the county’s chances of receiving funding, Varner said.
The county plans to apply for grants like this every year, as it still has locations with broadband issues, such as the Wilde Acres/Mountain Falls Park area.
The county is soliciting comments from the public on the proposed grant application until close of business on Aug. 16. Comments are to be submitted to Varner at the Frederick County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester 22601. They also may be submitted via phone at 540-722-8261 or via email to svarner@fcva.us. All comments will be submitted with the application.
Varner said the county and Comcast have until Sept. 3 to submit the application. If the grant is awarded, Comcast would have about a year to expand its service. The project would cost an estimated $300,000 or more.
