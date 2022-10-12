Frederick County's Northeast Land Use Plan, a document that serves as a guide for future development in the Clear Brook/Stephenson area, is being revisited by county officials.
The working group draft outlines some new uses for the 21,000 acres north of Winchester, including additional land where extractive mining could occur.
The revisions shown on the map are tentative, but represent months of work from citizen committees and county officials. The expansion from 948 acres to 1,514.92 acres — a roughly 566-acre increase — of designated extractive mining land would broaden opportunities for extractive mining east of Interstate 81.
In the draft, 3,626.29 acres have industrial uses and 2,660.094 acres are set aside for Sensitive Natural areas.
The land-use changes contemplated in the draft do not rezone properties, but they would give mining companies' applications a higher chance of approval once they go before the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors, said Frederick County Planning Director Wyatt Pearson.
As suggested by its name, the NELUP is a planning document for development and land usage. The draft reflects the increased development interest and pressure from companies eyeing expansion in northeastern Frederick County.
"The small area plan serves as a blueprint when these applications make their way through the Planning Commission to the Board of Supervisors," Pearson said.
The extractive mining designation sites are typically rezoned for quarry operations, Pearson added. The draft of an updated land-use map for northeastern Frederick County was adjusted to accommodate a request by Carmeuse Lime and Stone, which has quarries in northern Frederick County.
At a July 11 Comprehensive Plans and Programs Commission meeting, representatives from Carmeuse requested amendments to the future land-use map so it would set aside additional land for extractive mining. That request was approved the by the CPPC, whose members are appointed by the Planning Commission.
Residents who live near Carmeuse operations in northern Frederick County have voiced concerns about heavy truck use on rural roads, the loud blasts that are synonymous with quarries, cracks in their wells, air pollution, light pollution and the dangers of fly rock.
The company, which is based in Belgium, has held public meetings in the past to address citizen concerns.
The county is revisiting all the land-use maps in Frederick County, beginning with the NELUP. A timeline on the process that produced the working group draft is available at www.fcva.us/nelup
In November, according to the website, a citizen group comprised of residents from the study area was formed to review the existing NELUP and make recommendations.
The citizen committee then received input from stakeholders including landowners, prospective developers, utility providers, and members of Frederick County's Economic Development Authority. The groups met weekly from December 2021 to March 2022.
In August, the Planning Commission supported the release of the group draft, as well as the scheduled events for public comment concerning changes. The map reflects the modification request laid out by Carmeuse in July.
The northeastern corridor is the first on the list to be updated, mainly because of the high development pressure concentrated in the study area. The department has received various applications to expand extractive mining, business and industrial land uses in the area over the last year, Pearson said.
The NELUP, last updated in 2010, is a substantial chunk of land about 3.5 times the city of Winchester in acreage. The contours of the study area begin west of the Opequon Creek at the Frederick-Clarke county border, south of the West Virginia state line and east of Apple Pie Ridge Road and the Stonewall Industrial Park.
The county's Department of Planning and Development is still in the process of updating the NELUP study area and is now seeking public input as officials look to revise the land-use area.
Public meetings will be 6:30 p.m. Oct. 18 at Jordan Springs Elementary School and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at Stonewall Elementary School. A survey related to the matter can be completed at www.fcva.us/nelup.
