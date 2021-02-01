WINCHESTER — Fifty-four projects totaling nearly $2 billion are in Frederick County’s proposed 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP).
A public hearing on the five-year planning document will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 in the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St. During the hearing, citizens will be able to provide input on the plan — advocating for projects they think are important and raising concerns about projects they dislike. The Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the plan following the hearing.
The plan is a guiding document updated annually to help the supervisors with budgeting. However, Assistant Planning Director Candice Perkins emphasized Wednesday night that the document is only advisory and just because a project is listed in the plan doesn’t mean it will receive funding. The items listed in the CIP are what various county departments consider their most important capital projects.
County departments and agencies submitted requests for the 54 projects, which have a combined cost of $1,966,036,048. The most expensive components of the plan come from proposed transportation improvements. The largest transportation initiative is a $772 million project to extend Va. 37 east around the county. The second most expensive transportation project is $241 million to relocate Interstate 81 Exit 307 south to reduce congestion in Stephens City. The third most expensive transportation project is $197.76 million to widen U.S. 11 North to the West Virginia line. None of these projects have secured funding yet.
The top three CIP requests for Frederick County Public Schools include renovating and adding to James Wood High School for $73 million, renovating and adding to Armel Elementary School for $16 million and renovating Indian Hollow Elementary School for $2 million. The planned $94 million fourth high school is now listed as the school division’s fifth highest priority. In previous years, the fourth high school was listed as the school division’s top priority, but the School Board and the Board of Supervisors have clashed over funding the expensive project. The CIP says the school division hopes to open the fourth high school in the fall of 2027.
For the Parks and Recreation Department, the top priority is a 10-foot wide, asphalt, shared-use trail along Abrams Creek from Senseny Road to Channing Drive. Other major priorities for Parks and Recreation include $9.9 million for a 44,000-square-foot recreation center with an indoor area large enough to accommodate a minimum of two basketball courts, $3.4 million for the development of Old Charlestown Road Park and $12.8 million for a 35,000-square-foot indoor aquatic facility. The aquatics facility would include a 10-lane competitive pool, a six-lane warm water teaching pool, meeting rooms, shower and changing rooms. Further down on the department’s list is an ice skating rink for $6.93 million.
Other major requests in the CIP include: $7.5 million to construct a 15,000 square-foot fire and rescue station in FY 24-25, $1.85 million to build a 4,000- to 5,000-square-foot library branch for Handley Regional Library in the Gainesboro area to open in fiscal 2024-25, $750,000 to expand the Gore convenience site, $5.5 million for law enforcement replacement vehicles and $6.3 million to replace the Winchester Regional Airport’s aging terminal with a new one south of the existing facility at 491 Airport Road. The airport terminal project is slated to be completed in fiscal year 2024-25, according to the CIP.
During Wednesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Back Creek District Supervisor Shawn Graber was the only supervisor to object to scheduling a public hearing.
“A lot of the things I see on this capital improvement plan I have concerns with,” Graber said. “They don’t appear to be, in my opinion, essential government functions. Essential government functions, I believe, is to educate our children, provide emergency services … or other needs. To see some of the items such as an aquatic center and an indoor ice rink, which account for over $20 million combined, and some other items on this capital improvements plan is very concerning to me. Because not only might there be monies expended towards the planning or design phases of some of these projects, but money is taken away from other essential projects that are essential to the health and welfare of our residents.”
