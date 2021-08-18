WINCHESTER — Frederick County officials have scheduled public hearings on a request from Clarke County to provide water/sewer service in Double Tollgate.
Double Tollgate is a commercial area in the southwest portion of Clarke surrounding the intersection of Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340), Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) and Stonewall Jackson Highway (U.S. 522 and 340).
Clarke is seeking up to 150,000 gallons per day of water/sewer capacity from Frederick Water, which already serves a former state corrections facility near Double Tollgate. Part of that property is deeded to the Virginia Port Authority, which operates an inland port several miles away in Warren County.
Providing the utilities to Double Tollgate would "open up more economic development opportunities" there," Frederick County Assistant Planning Director Candice Perkins told the county's Board of Supervisors during their recent meeting.
Owners of businesses and vacant properties near the intersection have asked for the utilities, according to Clarke County Administrator Chris Boies.
After a motion by Gainesboro District Supervisor Douglas McCarthy, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to schedule the public hearings on Clarke's request.
The Frederick County Planning Commission, which makes recommendations to the supervisors on land-use issues, will hold a hearing on Sept. 15. The supervisors then will hold their own hearing on Oct. 13, Perkins said. Both meetings will be held in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. Meetings start at 7 p.m.
Before the vote was taken, McCarthy asked about the possibility of future water shortages.
Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence mentioned that a new water plant is being built at the quarry near Stephenson. An expansion of a water plant at Stephens City is planned, and a water system is planned for construction at Lake Frederick, he said.
So "water is not a problem," Lawrence said, adding the projects will be completed before the possibility of water/sewer being supplied to Double Tollgate.
