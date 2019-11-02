Name: Lenny Millholland
Running for: Frederick County sheriff
Age: 62
Political affiliation: Independent
Occupation: Current Sheriff of Frederick County (he is seeking second four-year term)
Education: Graduated from Allegany High School; Attended Potomac State College, Allegany College, Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy; Graduate of the FBI National Academy Class #188, Graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute and Virginia Sheriff’s School
How long have you lived in the area you're running to represent? I have lived either in the City of Winchester or the County of Frederick since 1979.
What makes you the best candidate? My first quality would be honesty and integrity. Law Enforcement personnel need to have the utmost integrity. There are court rulings such as Brady vs. Maryland or Giglio vs. U.S. that state Law Enforcement must be truthful in all we do in this profession. I have over 40 years of experience and have done all facets of law enforcement. I am always concerned about the personnel in our agency and their safety has and will be my top priority. When they report to work for their shift, I want to make sure our administration does everything it can to make sure they get home unharmed.
The citizens of Frederick County are also a top priority. When there is an issue, I want to know about it, and have it addressed. I want to make sure that our residents get the best service, safety and security we can provide to them. When I was elected Sheriff and took Office January 1, 2016, our agency had many things that needed updated or replaced to bring it into the 21st Century. Some of this equipment was Taser’s, replace outdated bullet proof vests, replace outdated munitions, replace outdated patrol vehicles with safer and more efficient, procured civil disturbance gear, and Body Worn Camera’s (BWC). I addressed the opioid issue in February 2016 and obtained NARCAN for all Patrol Deputies to have available. With the assistance of Fire and Rescue we have saved over 158 ½ (one woman was 6 months pregnant and the child lived) victims. Since 2016 through June 31, 2019, this agency handled over 269,000 calls for service. I am concerned about our taxpayers’ dollars and try to get equipment when possible from the 1033 program (Military Surplus) at no cost to the taxpayer. This is usable equipment that in most cases is brand new or lightly used.
There are over 13,000 students and over 2,000 school personnel in Frederick County. It has been and will continue to be my goal to do whatever possible to secure their safety in our schools. I want our teachers to be able to teach and our students to be able to learn without worrying about their safety. I asked the Board of Supervisors to more than double the amount of School Resource Officers within our schools, which was approved because it was something, we all knew that needed to be done.
Since January 1, 2016, the men and women of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office have done so many things to make Frederick County a safer place to live and work, which I am extremely proud.
I am a people person, and I feel my knowledge and past experiences of being a Sheriff is extremely important....I have the heart and desire to continue to provide the best services to our taxpayers with the utmost honesty and integrity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.