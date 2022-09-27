At least two traffic fatalities in the last month prompted a barrage of traffic stops in Frederick County as Sheriff Lenny Millholland called for heightened enforcement of traffic laws.
On Aug. 21, an escalation in enforcement from 6 a.m to 6 p.m resulted in 88 traffic stops, 101 tickets and 24 warnings, according to Lt. Warren Gosnell.
The Sheriff’s Office committed a team of five officers to the high-ticketing period. The steady stream of tickets continued the next morning, Aug. 22, when deputies ticketed 40 individuals in two and a half hours.
“Nothing less than fifteen miles over the speed limit for all of those,” said Gosnell, who heads the Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Division. “We’re just trying to get a handle on the dangerous driving that is going on.”
Last month’s effort came amid an increase in traffic fatalities in the county this year. According to Virginia Department of Transportation data, seven people have died in crashes in 2022. On Aug. 1, the county was two months ahead of its traffic-fatality average from the previous year.
“We track the fatalities in each district based on a three-year average. And this year, for some reason, traffic fatalities are way up,” VDOT resident engineer Matthew Smith told the Frederick County Transportation Committee on Monday.
The Sheriff’s Office, based on an analysis of crash statistics and input from locals who are on the roads daily, honed in on U.S. 50 West (Northwestern Pike), U.S. 522 North (North Frederick Pike) and Va. 37 for increased patrol presence.
Gosnell relayed details of the increased patrol effort to the Transportation Committee. Increased patrol presence and writing more tickets are tools available to police departments working to make the roadways safer.
“People are dying on our roads, getting maimed, and seriously injured. Now, you can have a few (fatal accidents) and then go for a while,” Gosnell said. “Hopefully, we will go for a while, but the trend isn’t looking that way. We’re trying to preach the traffic safety message and get people past the mentality that it [issuing traffic tickets] is a revenue-generating situation.”
Speeding, impatience, and the running of red lights and stop signs were a few negative driving behaviors highlighted at the meeting.
“Our [traffic] volume is building, the habits of our drivers are degrading unbelievably. It’s amazing to me the statistics aren’t a lot worse to me based on what I see everyday. This is Frederick County,” said Frederick County Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven.
Gosnell said law enforcement officials have narrowed the county’s driver misconduct to two archetypes: the entitled driver and the impatient driver.
The two most recent traffic fatalities in Frederick County occurred on U.S. 522 North and Greensprings Road. On Aug. 23, a 25-year-old from Berkeley Springs, W.Va., was killed on U.S. 522 North. The Greensprings Road incident, which occurred about two weeks ago, involved an elderly couple that had been married for 72 years. The wife died in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.