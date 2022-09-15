GORE — A person of interest has been detained in a shooting that occurred Thursday in the 100 block of Whitlock Lane, according to Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
Emergency communications dispatchers indicated an individual had been shot in the chest, according to scanner traffic.
The Sheriff's Office released no further information on Thursday. The incident remains under investigation.
"Further information will be released at a later time," Millholland stated.
