WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering that occurred after a pizza was left on the victim’s doorstep.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, two suspects entered a home in the 200 block of Heath Court on Dec. 18.
The Sheriff’s Office said it appeared the two suspects “ordered a pizza, paid for it and had it delivered to the residence.” The order was made with a T-Mobile phone out of New York with the number 929-407-4921.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a black Dodge van can be seen in surveillance video driving by slowly during the delivery, and the same van was seen several times on surveillance.
The suspects came into the residence by breaking in through a basement door and they were inside about 12 minutes.
The Sheriff’s Office described the two suspects as Asian or Hispanic men. One man has tattoos on his right side and back, and both were wearing red gloves.
The Sheriff’s Office said it is believed the home was chosen because it was a residence with Asian occupants. Two other homes in the area were also broken into on the same day. Stolen items included high-end handbags, jewelry, a cellphone and cash.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162 or Winchester Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS or on the P3 app.
