WINCHESTER — Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland is seeking to add deputies and increase diversity in the Sheriff’s Office, but competing with higher-paying law enforcement agencies in the region for employees is proving to be an obstacle.
He told the county’s Public Safety Committee that of the Sheriff’s Office’s 149 sworn personnel, only two are people of color. He said he would like to increase diversity among the staff so that the Sheriff’s Office is more reflective of the population it is sworn to protect.
“We would love to have diversity among our personnel,” Millholland said after the meeting. “It is just difficult to hire people when you can do the same job and get paid more money working in another jurisdiction.”
The Sheriff’s Office’s starting salary of $39,638 is less than what nearby localities pay. In Winchester, the starting salary for a police officer is $41,496. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office pays its new deputies $40,360, while the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has a starting salary range of $53,000 and $70,000, depending on experience. The starting salary at the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office is $52,660.
Millholland noted there has been outreach in the community about what it would take to get more people of color to apply for jobs with the Sheriff’s Office. The low starting salary was cited as a major deterrent.
During the meeting, he shared several budget requests for the upcoming fiscal year, the largest of which was a 5% pay increase for all Sheriff’s Office employees, based on fiscal year 2021 salaries. The increase, which would cost $9,576,823 to fund, would raise the Sheriff’s Office’s starting salary to $41,620.
He said all employees would need a 5% increase. Otherwise, there would be a situation where employees who have worked at the Sheriff’s Office for a year or more are making the same as deputies just starting out.
The Sheriff’s Office also is looking to add 10 positions — four patrol deputies, one investigator, two civil duties deputies and two community response team members.
Assistant County Administrator Jay Tibbs said it may be more prudent to look at the county as a whole versus one individual department when considering a salary increase. He said the struggles the Sheriff’s Office is facing are similar to issues facing other county departments.
Millholland also asked for 37 replacement vehicles totaling $1.37 million and an additional $651,738 for equipment, decals, GPS antennas, mobile radios and fire extinguishers for those vehicles.
Issues remain with public safety radio system
On another matter, Millholland discussed a technical issue with the county’s public safety radio system. He said that on Wednesday the Sheriff’s Office was temporarily unable to connect with the Winchester Police Department due to a failure with the county radio system. Early Wednesday morning, city police responded to an apartment complex, when a man reportedly fired at an officer’s vehicle. The man was later killed by police.
“We were not able to talk to the city at all,” Millholland said. “And I had personnel that went there that could have been subjected to everything that happened yesterday and there was no way for us to talk to them unless we went on the telephone or their dispatch to talk to them.”
Millholland noted there are several areas in the county where the radio system does not work.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors is currently exploring ways to address the problem. Last week, the board discussed replacing the system with a new one for about $20 million.
In October 2018, Mission Critical Partners did an assessment of the county’s public safety radio system, which identified numerous problems. For one, existing system capacity is limited. Specifically, no frequencies are transmitted countywide, and there are a limited number of operational channels in the event primary dispatch channels get overloaded.
Four potential vendors responded to a request for proposals from the county for a new system. Mission Critical Partners recommended the board select Irving, Texas-based EF Johnson, but the supervisors postponed making a decision to vet EF Johnson and explore their options.
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn, a member of the Public Safety Committee, said Thursday that it could be another 30-36 months before a new system is installed, should the board proceed with replacing it. In the meantime, a short-term solution should be pursued to address the problem, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.