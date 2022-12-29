The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on Friday will set up checkpoints between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. as a part of a national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, according to law enforcement officials.
The checkpoints will change three times in the 4-hour period, using state and federal highway safety funds to do so.
When stopped, drivers will be asked for valid driver’s licenses as well as proper evidence of the vehicle registration and inspection, said officials.
“We stop each vehicle, and that way everyone is treated equally,” said Lt. Warren Gosnell, who heads the Sheriff’s Office traffic division.
The DUI and compliance checkpoints are an effort to deter inebriated drivers from getting behind the wheel. The checkpoints are scheduled for a time when Drive Sober campaigns ramp up nationwide.
Three checkpoints will be picked from a pre-approved list of locations that have a history of DUIs, said Gosnell.
“We actually move our locations several times during the event. This means a driver who has been drinking, or is otherwise impaired, may rethink their actions and decide not to drive, wondering where we may be next,” a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post stated.
Though no roadblocks or checkpoints are slated for New Year’s Eve itself, “We pick up our visibility during the New Year’s Eve,” said Gosnell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.