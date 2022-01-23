WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said it would take measures to ensure the safety of school staff and students in the event of protests over school mask mandates.
On Thursday night, the Frederick County School Board voted 4-3 to continue the school system’s requirement that all students and staff wear face masks inside school buildings.
The vote follows newly inaugurated Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recent executive order that parents — not school officials — should decide if their children should wear face masks in school amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The order takes effect today.
The board’s decision to continue requiring face masks has drawn both praise and outrage from parents.
Opponents of the mask requirement booed the board at Thursday night’s meeting and threatened legal action. At that meeting, several audience members who oppose the mask mandate said they would send their children to school today without masks, regardless of the board's decision.
On Saturday, the Sheriff's Office made the following post on its Facebook page:
“The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is aware of possible 'protest activities' at area schools Monday morning, in response to school masking mandates,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. “It should be noted, the Sheriff’s Office does not enforce such mandates which are, instead, addressed by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). However, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is obligated to enforce applicable Virginia laws relating to the safety and security of students, staff and parents on all county school properties.”
The Sheriff’s Office post continued, “As part of a well-established working relationship with Frederick County Public Schools, it remains paramount that FCSO ensure this safe learning environment for all students. We are asking for everyone’s assistance with these goals and urge all parties to conduct themselves properly while maintaining a calm atmosphere and allowing the Virginia Supreme Court to rule on the Governor’s executive order.”
Youngkin’s order conflicts with an existing state law requiring Virginia schools to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines to the "maximum extent possible." The CDC currently calls for wearing face masks in schools, so school systems throughout the state are now deciding whether they will follow Youngkin’s order or the CDC’s guidelines.
Late Friday afternoon, Youngkin urged parents to "listen to their principal, and trust the legal process" until the Supreme Court of Virginia issues its ruling on his mask order.
Frederick County Public Schools Director of Policy and Communications Steve Edwards told The Star in a Friday email, “We recognize there will likely be students who will come to school on Monday and refuse to comply with the masking requirement. As has been the case throughout the current school year, our staff will work with those students and their families in an effort to get them to comply with the requirement.”
In Page County, a 42-year-old mother has been charged with a violation of the Code of Virginia 18.2-60 Oral Threat While on School Property for telling the Page County School Board on Thursday night that she would "bring every single gun loaded and ready" if her children have to wear masks in school. She has apologized, saying, "I in no way meant to imply 'all guns loaded' as in actual firearms, but rather all resources I can muster to make sure that my children get to attend school without masks. My sincere apologies for my poor choice in words." The woman has been released on a $5,000 unsecured bond, according to Luray police.
The Page County School Board voted 4-2 to approve making masks optional to align with the governor’s executive order.
Winchester Public Schools issued a statement Friday reaffirming its commitment to universal masking as part of its "layered mitigation strategy" to prevent the spread of COVID-19, adding that WPS officials "will continue to monitor CDC recommendations and key health criteria in the area and may revisit the issue in the coming months."
Last week, Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop said CCPS students would continue to wear masks at least through today, as administrators await more guidance. The Clarke County School Board is expected to discuss the matter at its meeting tonight.
The Winchester School Board also meets this evening.
Pretty sad that adults need to be told to act like adults...
As the article notes, Governor Youngkin has discouraged protests. "Late Friday afternoon, Youngkin urged parents to "listen to their principal, and trust the legal process" until the Supreme Court of Virginia issues its ruling on his mask order.""
