The Frederick County Sheriff's Office, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, will hold its 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Locations to drop off unwanted prescription drugs are:
- Frederick County Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive
- Walgreens, 131 Valley Mill Road
- Walmart, 201 Maranto Manor Drive, Stephens City
- Walmart, 2035 Northwestern Pike, Winchester
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day "aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications," a Sheriff's Office news release states. "Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic."
Nationwide results from a take back event held April 20 were:
Total law enforcement participation: 4,425
Total collection sites: 5,060
Total weight collected: 839,543 pounds (420 tons)
